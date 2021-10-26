‘Opera On The Harbour’ To Debut On Auckland’s Iconic Waterfront This February

Press Release – 818 Entertainment

Auckland’s iconic Wynyard Wharf will play host to the first-ever Opera on the Harbour, an evening of music and entertainment set against the backdrop of the stunning Waitematā Harbour and City Lights on Valentine’s Weekend 2022.

Audiences will experience a concert performance of the famous, crowd-pleasing musical Carousel in an open-air setting on the Auckland waterfront across three nights in February, with performances by some of New Zealand’s best operatic talent alongside and household names in music and entertainment. High-quality food and beverages will be on offer, with a spectacular fireworks display to conclude the evening.

Described by TIME magazine as “the best musical of the 20th century”, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic musical features the anthems ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and ‘If I Loved You’.

NZ Opera General Director Thomas de Mallet Burgess says, “This will be a spectacular experience for audiences – a first-of-its-kind opera event on Waitematā Harbour with a purpose-built stage and seating area. Broadway will meet opera in a world-class outdoor setting at the height of summer’s long, warm evenings, introducing what we expect will become a favourite annual show in the Auckland summer events calendar.”

Auckland Unlimited’s Head of Major and Business Events, Richard Clarke, says new, innovative events are important for Auckland’s visitor economy.

“This event represents a fantastic opportunity for people to enjoy a weekend and a unique cultural experience in Tāmaki Makaurau. There is no better way to do that than to bring together some of the finest singers, musicians and creatives in the country for a spectacular production right on the water, against the backdrop of the city.”

“This is a fantastic example of what can be achieved with collaboration across the Auckland Council whānau and with innovative event partners. We are very proud to be able to support New Zealand and Auckland’s artistic and cultural talent while showcasing our city’s beautiful settings,” Clarke says.

Tickets start from $79 and are on public sale 1 November from ticketek.co.nz. NZ Opera subscribers can purchase season tickets from 26 October. More information at: nzopera.com. The event will comply strictly with all New Zealand Government COVID guidelines.

Opera on the Harbour is presented by MediaWorks, NZ Opera, Oceania (NW Group) and The Show Biz with support from Auckland Unlimited.

