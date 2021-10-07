NZRL Release Rugby League World Cup Wider Squad And Notable Kiwi Players List

New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) is pleased to announce the Kiwis’ Rugby League World Cup Wider Squad.Despite the absence of international football over the last two years, 2022 will be the busiest international calendar in recent time, as NZRL work towards a June Pacific Test and Trans-Tasman clash, all before the October 2022 World Cup campaign. After his impressive club season, Premiership-winning Panther and Dally M Prop of the Year, James Fisher-Harris unsurprisingly made the list, as did Dally M Backrower of the Year and Eels’ golden buy, Isaiah Papali’i. Papali’i is joined by fellow Parramatta playmakers Dylan Brown and Marata Niukore. Star Rooster’s centre Joey Manu had one of his best seasons with 12 line breaks, ten tries and 141 metres per game. He joins veteran Kiwi prop and Roosters teammate Jared Waerea-Hargreaves who made 1280 post-contact metres in 23 appearances for 2021. Melbourne’s Reimis Smith locked in his selection with 14 tries this year, as he joins a plethora of Kiwi Storm talent, including standout half Jahrome Hughes, who was instrumental in a well-oiled Melbourne side that ran rampant throughout 2021. Corey Harawira-Naera returns after a dominant performance in his first full season at Canberra, and departing Shark Shaun Johnson is joined by Cronulla teammates Ronaldo Mulitalo, Braden Hamlin-Uele and Briton Nikora. Fresh names to join the frame include Bronco’s back-rower and former Junior Kiwis captain Jordan Riki, who enters the squad after a solid debut season. Titan’s Hooker and former Manurewa Marlin Erin Clark gets the call up alongside dynamic youngster Josh Schuster and Waikato born Morgan Harper after a breakthrough seasons with Manly. “We have listed this wider squad, so players are aware that the upcoming preseason and following season creates an enormous opportunity for them and this Kiwis team”, says Head Coach Michael Maguire. “International football has been a challenge,” Maguire adds. “But the player’s enthusiasm to represent their country is as strong as ever; there’s no question as to how much this jersey means to them, and their eagerness to play has never wavered. The senior players set a strong foundation and have their eyes focused on the 2022 World Cup.” The 2021 season saw many Kiwi eligible players stamp their mark on the NRL, encouraging selectors to name a ‘Notable Players’ list that Head Coach Maguire has deemed “the future of the Kiwis team.” “With the football that our younger players have played, we have created a list of players that, with a little more experience, could be the future of this team,” says Maguire. “I am sure we will unearth some new Kiwi talent in the next 12 months, and we may even uncover more current names not listed. Nevertheless, this depth is encouraging. “This year, we have watched many New Zealand players have their best seasons yet. Now with that experience, coupled with the new generation of talent coming through – it is an exciting time to be a Kiwi.”RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD CUP WIDER SQUAD

NO NAME (In Alphabetical Order By Surname) 2021 NRL CLUB
1 Josh ALOIAI Manly Sea Eagles
2 Nelson ASOFA-SOLOMONA Melbourne Storm
3 Jesse BROMWICH Melbourne Storm
4 Kenny BROMWICH Melbourne Storm
5 Dylan BROWN Parramatta Eels
6 Erin CLARK Gold Coast Titans
7 James FISHER-HARRIS Penrith Panthers
8 Kieran FORAN Manly Sea Eagles
9 Braden HAMLIN-UELE Cronulla Sharks
10 Corey HARAWIRA-NAERA Canberra Raiders
11 Morgan HARPER Manly Sea Eagles
12 Tohu HARRIS Vodafone Warriors
13 Chanel HARRIS-TAVITA Vodafone Warriors
14 Peta HIKU Vodafone Warriors
15 Jahrome HUGHES Melbourne Storm
16 Jamayne ISAAKO Brisbane Broncos
17 Shaun JOHNSON Cronulla Sharks
18 Isaac LIU Sydney Roosters
19 Joseph MANU Sydney Roosters
20 Jeremy MARSHALL-KING Canterbury Bulldogs
21 Ken MAUMALO Wests Tigers
22 Ronaldo MULITALO Cronulla Sharks
23 Charnze NICOLL-KLOKSTAD Canberra Raiders
24 Briton NIKORA Cronulla Sharks
25 Kodi NIKORIMA Vodafone Warriors
26 Marata NIUKORE Parramatta Eels
27 Isaiah PAPALII Parramatta Eels
28 Kevin PROCTOR Gold Coast Titans
29 Jordan RAPANA Canberra Raiders
30 Jordan RIKI Brisbane Broncos
31 Joshua SCHUSTER Manly Sea Eagles
32 Bailey SIMONSSON Canberra Raiders
33 Brandon SMITH Melbourne Storm
34 Reimis SMITH Melbourne Storm
35 Joseph TAPINE Canberra Raiders
36 Jazz TEVAGA Vodafone Warriors
37 Jared WAEREA-HARGREAVES Sydney Roosters
38 Dallin WATENE-ZELEZNIAK Vodafone Warriors

KIWI ELIGIBLE / NOTABLE PLAYERS LIST

NO NAME (In Alphabetical Order By Surname) 2021 NRL CLUB
1 Brad ABBEY Sydney Roosters
2 Caleb AEKINS Canberra Raiders
3 Bunty AFOA Vodafone Warriors
4 Tom ALE Vodafone Warriors
5 Jesse ARTHARS Brisbane Broncos
6 Daejarn ASI North Queensland Cowboys
7 Rocco BERRY Vodafone Warriors
8 Shawn BLORE Wests Tigers
9 Cassisus COWLEY Wynnum Manly Sea Eagles
10 Haze DUNSTER Parramatta Eels
11 Herman ESE’ESE Newcastle Knights
12 Raymond FAITALA-MARINER Canterbury Bulldogs
13 Jackson FERRIS Cronulla Sharks
14 Wiremu GREIG Parramatta Eels
15 Lani GRAHAM-TAUFA Sydney Roosters
16 Moala GRAHAM-TAUFA Sydney Roosters
17 Patrick HERBERT Gold Coast Titans
18 Mawene HIROTI Cronulla Sharks
19 Peter HOLA North Queensland Cowboys
20 Hymel HUNT Newcastle Knights
21 Isaiya KATOA Penrith Panthers
22 Sione KATOA Cronulla Sharks
23 Oregon KAUFUSI Parramatta Eels
24 Asu KEPAOA Wests Tigers
25 Kina KEPU Vodafone Warriors
26 Lingi KEPU Vodafone Warriors
27 Sebastian KRIS Canberra Raiders
28 Spencer LENIU Penrith Panthers
29 Moses LEOTA Penrith Panthers
30 Danny LEVI Brisbane Broncos
31 Sam LISONE Gold Coast Titans
32 Christian MA’ANAIMA Newcastle Knights
33 Esan MARSTERS Gold Coast Titans
34 Steven MARSTERS South Sydney Rabbitohs
35 Greg MARZHEW Gold Coast Titans
36 Isaac MATALAVEA-BOOTH Brisbane Broncos
37 Sione MOALA Canberra Raiders
38 Jeremiah NANAI North Queensland Cowboys
39 Griffin NEAME North Queensland Cowboys
40 Taniela OTUKOLO Vodafone Warriors
41 Jaxson PAULO South Sydney Rabbitohs
42 Hayze PERHAM Parramatta Eels
43 Emry PERE North Queensland Cowboys
44 Adam POMPEY Vodafone Warriors
45 Nathaniel ROACHE Parramatta Eels
46 TC ROBATI Brisbane Broncos
47 Simi SASAGI Newcastle Knights
48 Tuki SIMPKINS Wests Tigers
49 Toafofoa SIPLEY Manly Sea Eagles
50 Siosifa TALAKAI Cronulla Sharks
51 Murray TAULAGI North Queensland Cowboys
52 Tukupa-Ke Hau TAPUHA Sydney Roosters
53 Zane TETEVANO Leeds Rhinos
54 Matthew TIMOKO Canberra Raiders
55 Starford TOA Newcastle Knights
56 Jackson TOPINE Canterbury Bulldogs
57 Christian TUIPULOTU Manly Sea Eagles
58 Paul TURNER Vodafone Warriors
59 Christopher VEAILA Newcastle Knights
60 Naufahu WHYTE Sydney Roosters
61 Jack WILLIAMS Cronulla Sharks
62 Xavier WILLISON Brisbane Broncos

