NZRL Release Rugby League World Cup Wider Squad And Notable Kiwi Players List

New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) is pleased to announce the Kiwis’ Rugby League World Cup Wider Squad.Despite the absence of international football over the last two years, 2022 will be the busiest international calendar in recent time, as NZRL work towards a June Pacific Test and Trans-Tasman clash, all before the October 2022 World Cup campaign. After his impressive club season, Premiership-winning Panther and Dally M Prop of the Year, James Fisher-Harris unsurprisingly made the list, as did Dally M Backrower of the Year and Eels’ golden buy, Isaiah Papali’i. Papali’i is joined by fellow Parramatta playmakers Dylan Brown and Marata Niukore. Star Rooster’s centre Joey Manu had one of his best seasons with 12 line breaks, ten tries and 141 metres per game. He joins veteran Kiwi prop and Roosters teammate Jared Waerea-Hargreaves who made 1280 post-contact metres in 23 appearances for 2021. Melbourne’s Reimis Smith locked in his selection with 14 tries this year, as he joins a plethora of Kiwi Storm talent, including standout half Jahrome Hughes, who was instrumental in a well-oiled Melbourne side that ran rampant throughout 2021. Corey Harawira-Naera returns after a dominant performance in his first full season at Canberra, and departing Shark Shaun Johnson is joined by Cronulla teammates Ronaldo Mulitalo, Braden Hamlin-Uele and Briton Nikora. Fresh names to join the frame include Bronco’s back-rower and former Junior Kiwis captain Jordan Riki, who enters the squad after a solid debut season. Titan’s Hooker and former Manurewa Marlin Erin Clark gets the call up alongside dynamic youngster Josh Schuster and Waikato born Morgan Harper after a breakthrough seasons with Manly. “We have listed this wider squad, so players are aware that the upcoming preseason and following season creates an enormous opportunity for them and this Kiwis team”, says Head Coach Michael Maguire. “International football has been a challenge,” Maguire adds. “But the player’s enthusiasm to represent their country is as strong as ever; there’s no question as to how much this jersey means to them, and their eagerness to play has never wavered. The senior players set a strong foundation and have their eyes focused on the 2022 World Cup.” The 2021 season saw many Kiwi eligible players stamp their mark on the NRL, encouraging selectors to name a ‘Notable Players’ list that Head Coach Maguire has deemed “the future of the Kiwis team.” “With the football that our younger players have played, we have created a list of players that, with a little more experience, could be the future of this team,” says Maguire. “I am sure we will unearth some new Kiwi talent in the next 12 months, and we may even uncover more current names not listed. Nevertheless, this depth is encouraging. “This year, we have watched many New Zealand players have their best seasons yet. Now with that experience, coupled with the new generation of talent coming through – it is an exciting time to be a Kiwi.”RUGBY LEAGUE WORLD CUP WIDER SQUAD

NO NAME (In Alphabetical Order By Surname) 2021 NRL CLUB 1 Josh ALOIAI Manly Sea Eagles 2 Nelson ASOFA-SOLOMONA Melbourne Storm 3 Jesse BROMWICH Melbourne Storm 4 Kenny BROMWICH Melbourne Storm 5 Dylan BROWN Parramatta Eels 6 Erin CLARK Gold Coast Titans 7 James FISHER-HARRIS Penrith Panthers 8 Kieran FORAN Manly Sea Eagles 9 Braden HAMLIN-UELE Cronulla Sharks 10 Corey HARAWIRA-NAERA Canberra Raiders 11 Morgan HARPER Manly Sea Eagles 12 Tohu HARRIS Vodafone Warriors 13 Chanel HARRIS-TAVITA Vodafone Warriors 14 Peta HIKU Vodafone Warriors 15 Jahrome HUGHES Melbourne Storm 16 Jamayne ISAAKO Brisbane Broncos 17 Shaun JOHNSON Cronulla Sharks 18 Isaac LIU Sydney Roosters 19 Joseph MANU Sydney Roosters 20 Jeremy MARSHALL-KING Canterbury Bulldogs 21 Ken MAUMALO Wests Tigers 22 Ronaldo MULITALO Cronulla Sharks 23 Charnze NICOLL-KLOKSTAD Canberra Raiders 24 Briton NIKORA Cronulla Sharks 25 Kodi NIKORIMA Vodafone Warriors 26 Marata NIUKORE Parramatta Eels 27 Isaiah PAPALII Parramatta Eels 28 Kevin PROCTOR Gold Coast Titans 29 Jordan RAPANA Canberra Raiders 30 Jordan RIKI Brisbane Broncos 31 Joshua SCHUSTER Manly Sea Eagles 32 Bailey SIMONSSON Canberra Raiders 33 Brandon SMITH Melbourne Storm 34 Reimis SMITH Melbourne Storm 35 Joseph TAPINE Canberra Raiders 36 Jazz TEVAGA Vodafone Warriors 37 Jared WAEREA-HARGREAVES Sydney Roosters 38 Dallin WATENE-ZELEZNIAK Vodafone Warriors

KIWI ELIGIBLE / NOTABLE PLAYERS LIST

NO NAME (In Alphabetical Order By Surname) 2021 NRL CLUB 1 Brad ABBEY Sydney Roosters 2 Caleb AEKINS Canberra Raiders 3 Bunty AFOA Vodafone Warriors 4 Tom ALE Vodafone Warriors 5 Jesse ARTHARS Brisbane Broncos 6 Daejarn ASI North Queensland Cowboys 7 Rocco BERRY Vodafone Warriors 8 Shawn BLORE Wests Tigers 9 Cassisus COWLEY Wynnum Manly Sea Eagles 10 Haze DUNSTER Parramatta Eels 11 Herman ESE’ESE Newcastle Knights 12 Raymond FAITALA-MARINER Canterbury Bulldogs 13 Jackson FERRIS Cronulla Sharks 14 Wiremu GREIG Parramatta Eels 15 Lani GRAHAM-TAUFA Sydney Roosters 16 Moala GRAHAM-TAUFA Sydney Roosters 17 Patrick HERBERT Gold Coast Titans 18 Mawene HIROTI Cronulla Sharks 19 Peter HOLA North Queensland Cowboys 20 Hymel HUNT Newcastle Knights 21 Isaiya KATOA Penrith Panthers 22 Sione KATOA Cronulla Sharks 23 Oregon KAUFUSI Parramatta Eels 24 Asu KEPAOA Wests Tigers 25 Kina KEPU Vodafone Warriors 26 Lingi KEPU Vodafone Warriors 27 Sebastian KRIS Canberra Raiders 28 Spencer LENIU Penrith Panthers 29 Moses LEOTA Penrith Panthers 30 Danny LEVI Brisbane Broncos 31 Sam LISONE Gold Coast Titans 32 Christian MA’ANAIMA Newcastle Knights 33 Esan MARSTERS Gold Coast Titans 34 Steven MARSTERS South Sydney Rabbitohs 35 Greg MARZHEW Gold Coast Titans 36 Isaac MATALAVEA-BOOTH Brisbane Broncos 37 Sione MOALA Canberra Raiders 38 Jeremiah NANAI North Queensland Cowboys 39 Griffin NEAME North Queensland Cowboys 40 Taniela OTUKOLO Vodafone Warriors 41 Jaxson PAULO South Sydney Rabbitohs 42 Hayze PERHAM Parramatta Eels 43 Emry PERE North Queensland Cowboys 44 Adam POMPEY Vodafone Warriors 45 Nathaniel ROACHE Parramatta Eels 46 TC ROBATI Brisbane Broncos 47 Simi SASAGI Newcastle Knights 48 Tuki SIMPKINS Wests Tigers 49 Toafofoa SIPLEY Manly Sea Eagles 50 Siosifa TALAKAI Cronulla Sharks 51 Murray TAULAGI North Queensland Cowboys 52 Tukupa-Ke Hau TAPUHA Sydney Roosters 53 Zane TETEVANO Leeds Rhinos 54 Matthew TIMOKO Canberra Raiders 55 Starford TOA Newcastle Knights 56 Jackson TOPINE Canterbury Bulldogs 57 Christian TUIPULOTU Manly Sea Eagles 58 Paul TURNER Vodafone Warriors 59 Christopher VEAILA Newcastle Knights 60 Naufahu WHYTE Sydney Roosters 61 Jack WILLIAMS Cronulla Sharks 62 Xavier WILLISON Brisbane Broncos

