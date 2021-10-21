NZ – UK Free Trade Agreement

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

“Well done to the NZ Team on achieving a Free Trade Agreement with the United Kingdom. The UK have enjoyed our open market so this will put our exporters on a similar footing with the UK said Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett. I understand that 97% of existing tariffs on NZ product into the UK will be removed on day one of the agreement – saving NZ exporters on tariffs alone are in excess of $35m he said. Obvious areas of tariff elimination include honey, wine, kiwifruit, onions, a range of dairy and meat products and most industrial products, he said.”

Improved working holiday agreements, recognition of each other’s professional degrees and a commitment to the reduction of compliance costs for SME’s when exporting are additional benefits.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

