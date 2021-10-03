on Now Is The Time To Deliver The Original SkyPath

Press Release – GetAcross



SkyPath Observation Deck view

The GetAcross campaign welcomes the news that the Cycle Bridge will not proceed and instead NZTA will investigate lower cost options to create a connection for walking and cycling across the Waitematā.

Transport Planner Bevan Woodward says “Over the past 10 years NZTA has been closely involved in SkyPath’s design, testing and resource consenting. NZTA has invested over $5 million of taxpayer funds to get the SkyPath design finalised and approved. SkyPath’s lightweight structure was costed at $68 million, this included NZTA’s costing of $15 milllion for localised strengthening works on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

“The cost of delivering SkyPath is less than NZTA’s estimate for setting up and running a ferry services for pedestrians and cyclists.

“We now welcome the opportunity to work with NZTA to deliver on the most critical link in Auckland’s walking and cycling network”

