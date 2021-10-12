Press Release – Northland District Health Board

Northland residents are encouraged to continue checking the Ministry of Health website for any locations of interest, remain vigilant for symptoms and continue to be tested if symptoms develop.

Auckland Regional Public Health Service are continuing to investigate locations of interest associated with the second case that travelled to Northland as a contact of the original traveller case identified last week. As these become available, they will be added to the Ministry’s website as quickly as possible.

We ask people to check these regularly, especially if they have visited or live in Auckland, Waikato or Northland.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, isolate at home and arrange a test, and follow the advice on the Ministry of Health website if you have been at a location of interest.

Northland COVID-19 Testing Centres

Community testing is available in Northland seven days a week:

Whangarei – Rock and Roll car park, Pohe Island (9am–4pm)

Whangarei – Kamo, 20 Winger Crescent (9am –4pm)

Dargaville – Dargaville Hospital (9am-4pm)

Kerikeri – 1 Sammaree Place (9am-4pm)

Kaitaia – Kaitaia Hospital, 29 Redan Road (9am-4pm)

For more information about COVID-19 testing in Northland go to our website.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url