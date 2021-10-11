No Jab No Job For Health And Education, Why Not Others

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

Mandatory vaccination for education, health workers, and associated services is an important principle that should hold for all workplaces striving to keep their employees and customers safe and healthy, says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett.

“If no jab no job is to be the rule for selected people-facing services by government order, then it certainly is a principle that business owners would welcome also by government order, as well as enabling urgent access to rapid testing technologies to better manage and reduce risks.”

Mr Barnett said it was extremely disappointing that Auckland remains in a holding pattern with no easing of any restrictions as the virus sets the pace and leaks continue at the border.

