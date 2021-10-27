New Zealand’s Top Polo Tournament Ready For Summer

Press Release – BMW NZ Polo Open

The nation’s most prestigious and competitive polo contest, the BMW NZ Polo Open will go ahead at Auckland Polo Club, Clevedon, on Sunday 20th February. 2022 will mark the tournaments 45th year and continue its reputation as a summer highlight on New Zealand’s sporting and social calendars.

BMW NZ Polo Open, Executive Director, Lucy Ainsley isn’t holding back to bring Auckland exactly what it needs this summer. “We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to ensure an exceptional experience for guests and sponsors, the best of NZ polo matched with plenty of side-line action. After a long year of lockdown restrictions, this eclectic mix of sport, fashion and music is where everyone should be, enjoying summer to the fullest.”

The ‘Fashion at Polo’ competition is back for 2022 with contestants who put their best polo style forward will be in to win some fantastic prizes. The Veuve Clicquot dash is on the programme and the infamous George FM afterparty will take place on the new ‘Heineken Lawn’ with a refreshed centre field location, to keep the celebrations going into the night.

The renowned ‘Horsepower’ race between a BMW and a polo pony will ensure the crowd is fully revved up just before the main polo match is played at 3.30pm.

“We are thrilled to have BMW as our official sponsor for the third year, the synergy between luxury and performance make BMW an ideal polo partner,” says Ainsley. “Polo is a great spectator sport, the atmosphere it brings from the thundering of hooves to champagne on the lawn and stomping of the divots, all contribute to make the BMW NZ Polo Open an exciting event not to be missed. We can’t wait to see you all there.”

Health & Safety of guests, sponsors and everyone involved with BMW NZ Polo Open 2022 is paramount. The event will comply to all Covid-19 government regulations and requirements.

