New Zealand Podcast Ranker Launched

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – OCTOBER 21, 2021 – Triton Digital®, the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the release of the first New Zealand Podcast Ranker. The Ranker provides insight into the Top 100 Podcasts as well as the Top 8 Networks in New Zealand from 1 September through 30 September, 2021, as measured by Triton’s Podcast Metrics measurement service.

This initiative has been launched with the RBA and its members, along with international participation, but it is expected more Podcast publishers will join the ranker in the coming months. All publishers with New Zealand and international podcast content consumed by New Zealanders are invited to participate.

The Top 100 Podcast Ranker and Top Network Ranker are ranked by monthly listeners, in accordance with the latest IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines.

For the first month of the new launched ranker, the top three podcasts include, The Mike Hosking Breakfast (NZME/iHeartRadio), Fletch, Vaughan & Megan on ZM (NZME/iHeartRadio), and Casefile True Crime (Audioboom).

Total downloads of all shows by all participating publishers in the month of September is 5.8M.

Participating networks in the New Zealand Ranker include Audioboom, Headgum, Kast Media, LiSTNR (SCA), MediaWorks Radio Limited, NZME/iHeartRadio, Stitcher Media and Sports Entertainment Network (SEN).

Results will be published monthly in New Zealand, as they are in Australia.

“The first release of the NZ Podcast Ranker is a milestone on the journey of podcasting in this country. The advertising industry now has a new tool to connect Podcast creators with the sponsors and spend they deserve,” said Richie Culph & James Butcher, Co-Chairs of the RBA’s Podcast Ranker Committee.

To participate in the ranker, view the full results of the Ranker and sign up to receive future rankers via email, New Zealand Podcast Ranker.

Triton Digital’s Podcast Metrics measurement service is certified by the IAB Tech Lab as complying with Version 2.0 of the IAB Podcast Measurement Technical Guidelines and is currently under audit to complete certification for version 2.1. It provides accurate and insightful data around how, when, and where podcast content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, podcast name, episode, title, and more.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url