New Conservative Leadership Announcement

New Conservative is pleased to announce the appointment of interim Co-Leaders, Helen Houghton and Ted Johnston.For the year to date we have been led by the Board. It has been encouraging to see we have maintained our results in the polls, and people are joining the party on a very regular basis, following our regular press releases and social media activity. However, the time has come to recognise the need for specific leadership to take us through the next phase of our journey.

This is an interim measure which will be assessed in six months time, but in saying that, the decision we have made will not be regarded with any less importance than if this was a permanent appointment. This appointment comes with the Board’s full support.

Helen lives in Christchurch, Ted in Auckland. They are both Kiwis, Helen of European descent, Ted of Samoan and European. They are both strong people who will call a spade a spade. They both have a long history of effective community involvement and want to serve the party to the best of their ability and for the good of the nation. They have already shown that as dedicated candidates and Board members.

