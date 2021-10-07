Michael Wood Mad To Keep Burning Money On Ghost Bridge

Press Release – New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is appalled by reports that the Government is still paying a consortium of contractors to complete designs of Auckland’s scrapped cycle bridge.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “In June, we learned that $37 million had been spent on the cycle bridge. Within four months, that figure leapt to $51 million, with no sight of shovels in the ground. And now, even though Michael Wood says he’s scrapped the project, he’s still burning money to finish the design!”

“We’re spending millions only to get some pretty pictures of a bridge that will never be built. It’s the type of absurd spending that only happens when you’re dealing with ‘other people’s money’. The cycle bridge has been consigned to the dustbin of political history and no want wants to gaze at designs of what could have been.”

“It’s time to end this rort and move on. Tell the engineers and consultants to put down their pencils and find work on projects New Zealanders actually want.”

