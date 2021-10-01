on Mayor Phil Goff Welcomes Election Of New Ports Of Auckland Board Chair

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says he looks forward to working with the newly elected chair of Ports of Auckland.

“I welcome the board’s decision to elect Jan Dawson as its new chair, following her appointment to the board in August,” he says.

“Jan brings a wealth of governance and leadership experience, with previous roles as the board chair of Westpac New Zealand Limited, deputy chair of Air New Zealand Limited, and five years as the chief executive of KPMG New Zealand.

“Jan’s skillset and expertise will be invaluable in responding to the disruption caused by COVID-19 and its impact on international shipping; the work currently underway to fully implement the recommendations of the independent health and safety review; and providing oversight and strategic direction to accelerate the rollout of the Port’s automation project.

“I look forward to working with her and would like to thank the outgoing chair Bill Osborne for his service.”

About Jan Dawson CNZM, BCom, FCA (ICANZ), FInstD

Jan is an independent director who has held senior positions at several New Zealand companies.

Until recently she was Chair of Westpac New Zealand Limited and Deputy Chair of Air New Zealand Limited. She is currently a director of Meridian Energy Limited and AIG Insurance New Zealand Limited.

Jan is on the Council for the University of Auckland and the Capital Investment Committee of the Ministry of Health. Jan chairs the Audit Committee and Risk Committee and Remuneration Committee for a number of these entities.

She was the Chair and Chief Executive for KPMG New Zealand for five years until 2011, following a career spanning 30 years specialising in audit and accounting services in the United Kingdom, Canada and New Zealand.

Her previous board appointments include Beca Limited and Goodman Fielder Ltd.

She was elected as a Vice President of World Sailing President for the four years ending in November 2020 and was the President and Board Chair of Yachting New Zealand for six years to October 2013.

