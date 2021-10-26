Mayor Goff On Requiring Staff To Be Vaccinated

Press Release – Auckland Council

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says the government’s decision to require at-risk businesses to ensure staff are fully vaccinated is a practical step that will help keep the community safe as the city begins to open up under the new COVID-19 Protection Framework.

“Under the red setting, businesses such as bars, cafes, restaurants and gyms will be able to open for up to 100 people only if all customers have vaccination certificates, so it makes sense to require staff to also be vaccinated,” he says.

“This provides certainty for these businesses who have been seeking clarity on this matter, will help ensure that staff are safe at work, and will give Aucklanders confidence to shop, dine out, and enjoy all the things that make our city such a great place to live.

“The requirement will effectively mandate vaccination for around 40 per cent of the workforce in Auckland, helping to further drive uptake of the vaccine as we strive to reach 90 per cent of the eligible population getting their second dose.

“A highly vaccinated population is the key to keeping people safe and will allow us to further reopen our community and return to life with fewer restrictions on businesses, gatherings, and events.

“If you received your first dose more than three weeks ago, I encourage you to get your second dose as soon as possible—the health advice is that it is safe to do so. This will help bring us all closer to our target of 90 per cent of the eligible population being double vaccinated.

“To those who are not yet vaccinated, I urge you to get it done now. It will protect your family, friends and loved ones from the virus, and will ensure that we can all move to a lower level of restrictions in time to enjoy festivals, concerts, sports and other events this summer.”

