Mangere Homicide – Man Charged With Murder

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police investigating the death of a man on Saturday evening, who died after arriving at Middlemore Hospital with critical injuries, have today charged a man with Murder.

Misiona Talafu Petelo, aged 19, from Papatoetoe, died following a shooting incident which occurred earlier on Saturday evening on Massey Road in Mangere.

Police have been providing support to his whanau at this difficult time.

Earlier today a 31-year-old man was arrested after handing himself into Police.

He has been charged with Murder and will be appearing in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

Police enquiries are ongoing however as the matter is now before the courts, Police are not in a position to comment further.

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan, Counties Manukau CIB.

