Auckland Scoop
Network

Mangere Homicide – Man Charged With Murder

October 18, 2021Police, Politics, PressRelease, Supercity

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police investigating the death of a man on Saturday evening, who died after arriving at Middlemore Hospital with critical injuries, have today charged a man with Murder.

Misiona Talafu Petelo, aged 19, from Papatoetoe, died following a shooting incident which occurred earlier on Saturday evening on Massey Road in Mangere.

Police have been providing support to his whanau at this difficult time.

Earlier today a 31-year-old man was arrested after handing himself into Police.

He has been charged with Murder and will be appearing in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

Police enquiries are ongoing however as the matter is now before the courts, Police are not in a position to comment further.

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan, Counties Manukau CIB.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more