Louise Burgess To Lead Pulse Energy’s Sales And Marketing

October 11, 2021Business, PressRelease

Pulse Energy has appointed Louise Burgess as General Manager of Sales and Marketing.

Louise is an experienced marketer and people leader who has worked in B2B and B2C organisations in Media, Telecommunications, Banking and Financial Services. She joins from BNZ where she was Marketing Communications Manager, and has also worked at Sky, Vodafone and AA Insurance.

“I am a passionate customer advocate and am excited to join an innovative brand with a new CEO, and whose products are integral to our everyday lives. As a 100% community-owned business, Pulse Energy has a special relationship with and responsibility to its customers who are also owners,” says Louise.

“Louise’s strategic marketing skills will help our business continue to deliver exceptional customer service and build partnerships throughout the community,” says Sharnie Warren, CEO of Pulse Energy.

Louise holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business (Marketing) from the University of Auckland. She also studied Law (Hons) at the University of Birmingham.

