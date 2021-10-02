Homicide investigation underway in Avondale
Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid:
A homicide investigation is now underway after the man shot in Avondale
earlier this morning died in hospital.
Police were called to the area just before 4.30am after receiving a report
that gunshots had been heard.
Saintly Lane was cordoned off while Police, including Armed Offenders Squad
members, cleared a residential property.
Police are now speaking with a number of people from the property.
The area remains cordoned and a scene examination will begin today.
Police would like to acknowledge the residents of Saintly Lane.
We understand this morning’s events have been distressing for them and we
appreciate their ongoing patience as we continue to conduct enquiries in the
area.
