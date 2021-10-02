Comments Off on Homicide investigation underway in Avondale

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid:

A homicide investigation is now underway after the man shot in Avondale

earlier this morning died in hospital.

Police were called to the area just before 4.30am after receiving a report

that gunshots had been heard.

Saintly Lane was cordoned off while Police, including Armed Offenders Squad

members, cleared a residential property.

Police are now speaking with a number of people from the property.

The area remains cordoned and a scene examination will begin today.

Police would like to acknowledge the residents of Saintly Lane.

We understand this morning’s events have been distressing for them and we

appreciate their ongoing patience as we continue to conduct enquiries in the

area.

