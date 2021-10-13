Hilton Auckland Pop-Up Vaccination Event

Press Release – Hilton Auckland

Hilton Auckland are pleased to announce they are partnering with Auckland City Pharmacy and their talented team of pharmacists to activate a vaccination event on Thursday 21 October. Encouraging local Auckland and Princes Wharf residents to come and receive their first or second vaccinations, Hilton Auckland are providing the use of their large, open seaside exhibition space for the event.

Free Glass KeepCups will be given out to the first 100 arrivals plus free barista coffee will be on offer to all Aucklanders who come along to get their vaccinations. Everyone who is vaccinated on the day will also go in the draw to win a nights’ accommodation at the 5-star luxury Hilton Auckland Hotel once the city returns to Alert Level Two. Other extras will also be given out on the day from pharmacists.

Hilton Auckland is dedicated to ensuring every New Zealander has the opportunity to get vaccinated. The vaccination centre will abide by all public health safety rules such as 2-metre social distancing, use of PPE and continuing with their strict cleaning protocols which are already in place at the hotel. They will be accepting all walk-ins, however bookings are recommended if possible and will be available through the Ministry of Health’s website from today.

