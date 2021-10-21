Groups Unite In Their Call For Support For Auckland Businesses

Press Release – Auckland Heart of the City

Business and sector groups representing thousands of small to medium businesses across the Auckland Region, came together last week to pitch recommendations to the Government to bring urgent relief and set a path for recovery.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Viv Beck says “Auckland has been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and more than 200 days of restrictions have left many small to medium businesses in serious strife. We are seeing business closures, job losses, growing debt and health and wellbeing impacts on business owners, staff and suppliers.”

“These effects are cumulative and the long tail of COVID-19 is hurting many businesses across a range of sectors. Thousands of businesses face an uncertain future as they head into the Christmas season.”

The group includes the Auckland Business Chamber, Business Events Industry Aotearoa, Employers & Manufacturers Association, Heart of the City, Hospitality New Zealand (including Accommodation Association New Zealand), Restaurant Association, Retail New Zealand, Tourism Industry Aotearoa, Whāriki – Māori Business Network, the Pacific Business Trust, Amotai and Auckland Unlimited.

The organisations are united with one voice – Auckland businesses need help urgently and they need certainty about how and when they can get back to business.

Last week the group made recommendations to government for a business support package, including:

Actions to provide certainty around the framework for enabling businesses to open and operate safely with a domestic open date target of 1 December 2021

Financial support utilising existing funding mechanisms

An activation fund to stimulate the economy and support local businesses

Quick wins to get things moving, including alcohol regulations for outdoor dining and Inland Revenue support for hardship.

The group is looking forward to seeing a substantial package that will provide clarity and certainty along with much needed financial relief when it is announced by the Government tomorrow.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url