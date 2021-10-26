Green Light For Employers To Make Workplaces Safe From Covid

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

Businesses seeking a mandate to safeguard their workplaces, employees, and customers from Covid will be pleased and relieved at swift action by Government to make vaccinations mandatory for all businesses where vaccine certificates are required or have identified risks.

“Business has certainty and clarity now that they can protect their workplaces,” says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett. “This is a strong signal from Government that employers need to be thinking about workplaces and employee safety.

“I believe that not just employers, but employees will increasingly demand workplaces are protected against the spread of Covid.”

Mr. Barnett who spearheaded a vigorous lobby for a no jab no job regime, supported by 90 per cent of small and medium enterprises, said close contact sectors including-health, education, hospitality, hairdressers, and gyms must use vaccination certificates when New Zealand enters the traffic light system of management as early as next month.

“Government has listened and responded with a system that will provide clarity, simplify the risk assessment process for employers when deciding whether they require vaccination for different types of work and determine a four week notice period for non-vaccinated workers to get their jabs before termination. This new approach will be supported by legislation,” he said.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url