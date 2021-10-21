Further Update: Gathering At Auckland Domain

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police have taken further enforcement action as part of an investigation into mass gatherings held at the Auckland Domain earlier this month.

Two people, a 44-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, have been summoned to appear in the Auckland District Court on 11 November 2021.

They will be appearing on charges relating to organising and attending mass gatherings held on 2 and 16 October, in breach of Alert level 3 restrictions.

Police enquiries remain ongoing and we cannot rule out further enforcement action being taken in this matter.

