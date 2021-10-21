Auckland Scoop
Network

Further Update: Gathering At Auckland Domain

October 21, 2021Police, PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police have taken further enforcement action as part of an investigation into mass gatherings held at the Auckland Domain earlier this month.

Two people, a 44-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, have been summoned to appear in the Auckland District Court on 11 November 2021.

They will be appearing on charges relating to organising and attending mass gatherings held on 2 and 16 October, in breach of Alert level 3 restrictions.

Police enquiries remain ongoing and we cannot rule out further enforcement action being taken in this matter.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more