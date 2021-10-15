FREE Fish & Chips For Super Saturday

Press Release – LJS

The NZ government is gearing up for Super Saturday this weekend. As Kiwi’s favourite fish and chip brand and a locally owned business, we thought we’d help out to ensure we get as many people vaccinated as possible. So we’re giving away FREE fish and chips this weekend to everyone who gets vaccinated at the Highbrook Vaccination Centre where our mobile unit will be located.

“We all have a role to play in protecting ourselves, our whānau and our community by getting vaccinated. The more of us that are fully vaccinated, the more protection we have against COVID-19, and the more freedom this gives us!

LJ’s is rolling up their sleeves by serving up Kiwi’s favourite fish and chips for FREE to everyone who gets vaccinated this Super Saturday! They’ll be setting up their mobile fish and chippery at the Highbrook Vaccination Centre from 10am serving up a taste of summer to all the legends getting their shots so we can all get back to it. The whole LJ’s team including the Franchisees, The Support Office, along with their key suppliers (Sealord, McCain and L&P) are all pulling together to make this happen.

As members of the Hospitality Industry which has been decimated by the Level 3 & 4 lockdowns in Auckland, the team at LJ’s feel this is the best way they can use their resources to get as many people vaccinated.

Can’t get to Highbrook? Check out LJ’s on Facebook + Instagram for some epic giveaways for this Saturday”

31 Highbrook Drive, East Tāmaki, Auckland 2013

16th October 2021 – From 10am till sold out

FREE Fish & Chips for everyone getting vaccinated

