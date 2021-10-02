Comments Off on Firearms incident- Saintly Lane, Avondale

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Inspector Daniel Meade:

At about 4.30am this morning Police were called to reports of a firearms

incident in Saintly Lane in Avondale.

Upon arrival, a man was located with a gunshot injury.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Saintly Lane remains cordoned off while Police seek to locate a person of

interest in relation to the incident.

Anyone who resides in Saintly Lane is asked to remain in their homes until

the cordons are lifted.

Further updates will be provided when available.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url