Fatal crash, Ōrākei
Press Release – New Zealand Police
Inspector Jason Homan:
One person has died after a 2-car crash in Auckand overnight.
It happened at the intersection of Brenton Place and Kepa Road in
Ōrākei, around 11:45pm.
The driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene. He was the sole occupant
of the vehicle.
There were no significant injuries for any of the occupants in the other
vehicle.
The Serious Crash Unit has attended the scene, and the road remains closed
this morning while scene examinations continue.
