Extension Of Level 3 Heartbreaking For Retailers

Press Release – Retail NZ

The extension to Level 3 in Auckland will be heartbreaking for business owners, Retail NZ says.

“While there is some limited good news today that Northland is moving to Level 2 tomorrow, the brutal reality is that Auckland retail businesses continue to face uncertainty with no end in sight,” Greg Harford, Retail NZ’s Chief Executive said today. “Most retail businesses are operating with almost no revenue coming in, while fixed expenses mount up. More Government support is desperately required by businesses if they are to survive, and it is pleasing that the Government will announce a new support package on Friday. Retail NZ hopes that package will be flexible with greater support for those businesses that are suffering the most.

“Retail businesses are trading well down, and online sales are simply not enough for many firms to survive. The situation is even worse for hairdressers, beauty spas and other services businesses which can’t provide services online.

“Aside from financial support, a clear commitment to dates for allowing businesses to re-open is important. Businesses, employees and customers need to be able to plan, and setting a clear date will create a sense of urgency for those still to be vaccinated. Retail NZ hopes that these dates will be

“All businesses also need certainty that they will not face a personal grievance from disgruntled workers if the implement a toolkit of measures, including vaccine or testing requirements for employees. An early announcement that this is happening will allow employers to help support the vaccination effort even more than they are now.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url