Excitement Builds Ahead Of $23 Million Powerball Draw

Excitement is building around the country as Kiwis imagine what they would do if they won $23 million with Powerball tonight.

If won by a single player, the $23 million Powerball prize would be the largest prize won in New Zealand since February last year when two players shared a $50 million Powerball Must Be Won jackpot. The players, who were both from Auckland, each took home $25.1 million.

But there’s been no shortage of winning so far this year, with fifteen lucky Kiwis becoming overnight multi-millionaires with Powerball – including a lucky man from Christchurch who won $22.5 million in February.

The Canterbury man, who wishes to remain anonymous, said at the time that he was looking forward to using his prize to create precious memories with his family.

“This win will set us up, our kids up and the grandchildren. You have such a special role to play in the lives of your children and grandchildren – life is all about the memories you leave behind,” said the winner.

“My wife and I are excited to have more time and freedom to create those memories with them.”

As Kiwis head to their local Lotto NZ store or jump online to MyLotto to pick up a ticket for tonight’s draw, Lotto NZ is reminding them to be aware of their local Alert Level restrictions.

In areas under Alert Level 3 restrictions, only Lotto NZ counters located in stores offering essential services and that meet the health and safety guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health will be open. All Lotto counters located in areas under Alert Level 2 can open, provided they can meet health and safety guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

With some stores closed around the country, Lotto NZ is expecting high demand on MyLotto and recommends customers buy their tickets early.

While Kiwis imagine what they would do if they won Powerball, Lotto NZ’s latest Imagine ad campaign brings this to life, following a team of researchers who find a Lotto Powerball ticket while working in Antarctica. They decide to hold off checking the ticket until they return home – six months later – each trading Mallowpuffs for a share of the potential prize money. They pass the winter months on the isolated continent imagining what they would do if they won.

Kiwis were left on a cliff-hanger – and the question on everyone’s minds was – well, did they win?

Over last three weeks, New Zealander’s have had the opportunity to find out the answer to the burning question by heading to www.didtheywin.co.nz and exploring the virtual Antarctic Base.

More than 130,000 people have already visited the virtual base and gone into the draw to win a share of $50,000 worth of prizes. But Lotto NZ is encouraging people to get in quick, as the competition is only open until 11.59pm on Thursday 7 October.

