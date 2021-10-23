Eggsceptional TradeMe Auction To Raise Money For Breast Cancer – It’s No Yolk!

Press Release – NZ Breast Cancer Foundation

With lockdown having completely scrambled Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s usual October (Breast Cancer Awareness Month) fundraising, the charity has been eggsploring other fundraising ideas. Yesterday, an eggstra-special donation cracked open a new fundraising opportunity: bidding is now open on the TradeMe auction of a carton of four free-range eggs, one of which features a “nipple”.

In all seriousness (no yolk), ongoing Covid restrictions around the country have forced the cancellation of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s two major fundraisers – the Pink Ribbon Walks in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch and the Pink Ribbon Street Appeal in Auckland.

“We expect to lose more than $500,000 in income as a result of lockdown – money that would usually help fund breast cancer education, research and patient support,” said BCFNZ chief executive Ah-Leen Rayner. “This is no eggsaggeration, we’re scrambling for funds and really need help. Please, buy our eggs!”

The auction (https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/home-living/food-beverage/fresh-produce/listing/3314658473?bof=f94m0Cco ) is for one four-pack of mixed grade Otaika Valley Premium Free Range Eggs – expiry date Wednesday 27 October. They can be picked up from Parnell, Auckland or can be couriered at the buyer’s risk (omelette, anyone?).

