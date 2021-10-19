Discover Auckland’s Street Art Scene By Bike

Press Release – Ecomatters Environment Trust

The Street Art Bike Challenge is underway, and Aucklanders are embracing the reason to discover the city’s many bold, bright and beautiful murals and sculptures by bike while staying active during the lockdown.

Running through until the end of October, the challenge aims to encourage Aucklanders to get out and explore the city by bike while celebrating Auckland’s array of street art. To get involved, snap a photo that includes a piece of street art, you, and your bike and share your photo with the #StreetArtBikeChallenge, and you’re in to win more than $1000 worth of prizes.

Hosted by the EcoMatters Bike Hubs, which provide free access to tools and bike maintenance advice, the initiative is in line with their kaupapa of getting more people cycling.

EcoMatters Bike Hubs manager Brent Bielby says, “It’s been fantastic to see how Aucklanders have embraced the challenge. We’ve already doubled the number of entries from 2020 and have seen entries from Albany to Pukekohe, and right across the city.

“Whether you’re a new, occasional or regular cyclist, the Street Art Bike Challenge is a great opportunity to encourage your bubble to get on your bike and explore your local and surrounding neighbourhoods. Because there’s less traffic than usual, the streets are relatively stress-free, making cycling with the family a fun and safe experience.”

The challenge is a family-friendly event all ages can enjoy while adhering to Covid-19 restrictions and physical distancing. EcoMatters has compiled a map of more than 200 street art pieces and painted power boxes around Auckland to get you started.

If you have a bike that needs a fix before you can take part, the EcoMatters Bike Hubs can provide assistance. They are currently offering contactless, basic repairs in New Lynn, Henderson and Glen Innes during their usual open hours.

“We are normally all about providing advice and working alongside you, however we’re adapting to these unusual times to ensure you can still use your bike to get around. If you need a basic repair so you can ride safely again, we would love to help you out,” says Brent Bielby.

The Street Art Bike Challenge is made possible thanks to funding support provided by Auckland Transport. Find out more at www.ecomatters.org.nz/bikechallenge.

HOW TO ENTER

Jump on your bike and discover Auckland’s array of street art. Take a photo that includes a piece of street art, you, and your bike. Share your photo with the #StreetArtBikeChallenge hashtag in a public post on your Facebook or Instagram profile with the street name and suburb.

PRIZES

More than $1000 worth of prizes are up for grabs.

Prize Draw: $800 gift voucher with 99 Bikes

Judges’ Prize for Best Story: $250 gift voucher with 99 Bikes

Random spot prizes will also be awarded throughout the month.

ABOUT THE ECOMATTERS BIKE HUBS

The EcoMatters Bike Hubs are welcoming spaces that provide access to bikes, parts, tools and advice, with the goal of getting more people cycling. The Bike Hubs work alongside cyclists as they learn to care for their bikes so they can freely enjoy the benefits of cycling. EcoMatters Bike Hubs are located in New Lynn, Henderson and Glen Innes. Find out more at www.ecomatters.org.nz/bikehubs.

Images:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/17w0yMtCbxtMwmQ2an73Lvx1D7NH4UQog?usp=sharing

Video:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1T-q3785ERCAzP_oUAVTZWhyF7yJgDM9E/view?usp=sharing

Map:

https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/2/edit?mid=1iTe43pCpMSuQx_t_6NKHJc2Iqww6GCM1&usp=sharing

