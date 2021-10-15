Auckland Scoop
Network

Daily Compliance Report

October 15, 2021Police, PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland and part of Waikato compliance update – 15 
October 2021

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 21 people have been charged with a total 
of 22 offences in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato, as 
at 5pm yesterday (Thursday 14 October 2021).

Of these, 17 were for failing to comply with order (COVID-19), two were for 
failure to comply with direction/prohibition/restriction, two were for 
assaults/threatens/hinders/obstructs enforcement officer and one was a Health 
Act breach.

In the same time period, 26 people were formally warned.

Police have received a total of 3,883 105-online breach notifications 
relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau, 
Northland, and parts of the Waikato.

Alert Level 2 compliance update

Forty Five people have been charged with a total of 50 offences in Alert 
Level 2, as at 5pm yesterday (Thursday 14 October 2021).

Of these, 43 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), three for 
Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, three for Failing 
to Stop (COVID-related), and one is for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs 
Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 20 people have been warned – 12 for Failure to 
Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and eight for Failing to Comply 
with Order (COVID-19). One person has received a youth referral for Failing 
to Comply with Order (COVID-19).

To date, Police have received a total of 2,023 105-online breach 
notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Alert 
Level 2.

Checkpoint figures

As of 11.59pm yesterday, a total of 675,341 vehicles have now been stopped at 
the checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, with a 
total of 8847 vehicles having been turned around.

24,918 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 207 of those 
vehicles being turned around.

A total of 71 out of 4638 vehicles were turned away at the Northern 
checkpoints yesterday, while 136 vehicles out of 20,280 were turned around at 
the Southern checkpoints.

As at 11.59pm last night, 38,148 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 1177 of 
them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 25 of 
those turned around yesterday.

It’s important to remember that travel across an Alert Level Boundary 
remains restricted and you will be turned-away if you don’t have the 
required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the Covid-19 website.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more