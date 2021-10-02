Cycle Bridge Backdown A Win For East Aucklanders

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

The Government’s backdown on the inconceivable $785 million cycle bridge and their decision to instead prioritise the Eastern Busway is an overdue win for East Aucklanders, ratepayers and common sense, Botany MP Christopher Luxon and Pakuranga MP Simeon Brown say.

“National has consistently called on the Government to scrap the cycle bridge and prioritise the Eastern Busway,” Mr Luxon says.

“It’s obvious the cycle bridge has only been dumped because the Government realised it was overwhelmingly hated by New Zealanders.

“This will be a humbling day for Transport Minister Michael Wood, and we should spare a thought for him.

“First, the PM and senior Ministers had to come in over his head and put distance between the doomed bridge and the Government. Now, finally, after a period of agonising silence, the Minister has confirmed what we all expected he’d do and killed off the cycle bridge for good.

“Out of the Ardern Government’s long list of total failures, the four month lifespan of the cycle bridge must make it one of the shortest.

“This Government is sensitive to shifts in opinion polling, but totally out of touch with the actual transport priorities, needs or expectations of everyday Kiwis,” Mr Luxon says.

“It’s a welcome relief the Government has finally listened to National and to many thousands of Aucklanders, but this should have happened months ago,” Mr Brown says.

“Because of Labour’s lack of prioritisation, we’ve lost six months of possible progress on the Eastern Busway and the Reeves Road flyover.

“A cycle bridge serving 3,000 people on a nice day never stood up against the Eastern Busway, which will connect 30,000 people a day to education and employment.

“Pakuranga and Botany residents should be delighted their advocacy has paid off, but we can’t afford to let our guard down.

“National will be keeping the pressure on the Government’s delivery. We’ll strongly fight any further delays to the Eastern Busway, or any detours into exploring repeats of the cycle bridge or similarly pointless projects,” Mr Brown says.

“The Government must now commit to building the Eastern Busway and the Reeves Road Flyover on time and in full by 2025 – as funded by the last National Government,” the MPs say.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url