CyberCX Announces NZ Leadership Changes And Further Investment Commitment In NZ

CyberCX has today announced a further investment commitment in New Zealand as well as leadership changes to its New Zealand organisation as Insomnia Security merges with CyberCX.

Auckland, 21 October 2021. CyberCX, the leading cyber security services firm across New Zealand and Australia, has today announced leadership changes for its New Zealand operation to coincide with the merger of Insomnia Security with CyberCX and the launch of a single brand to market.

Today’s announcement sees former head of Insomnia Security Brett Moore appointed as CEO of CyberCX New Zealand, with Tim Sewell appointed to the role of Chief Operating Officer at CyberCX.

These changes will strengthen CyberCX’s position as the trans-Tasman leader in cyber security and managed security services, offering the most comprehensive cyber solutions for New Zealand enterprises and government to accelerate their digital transformation.

Since launching its New Zealand operations in 2020, CyberCX has expanded and grown its capability, service offerings and team in New Zealand, offering a depth of cyber advisory, risk and technical services, with plans for further expansion.

With New Zealand’s cyber security services market growing at over 15% each year, CyberCX continues to prioritise its strategic focus on serving the trans-Tasman market.

CyberCX CEO John Paitaridis said, “Our goal at CyberCX is to build the leading provider of cyber security services for business, enterprise and government organisations in New Zealand. With the exceptional talent and expertise at Insomnia, combined with our recent appointment of some of NZ’s best cyber security leaders, we are well on our way to creating an unparalleled end-to-end cyber capability in New Zealand,” said Paitaridis.

“Having invested more than $20 million in the New Zealand market in the past 18 months, CyberCX is committing a further $15m in the coming 18 months. CyberCX now employs almost 100 cyber security professionals in New Zealand with plans to double in size over the next year.”

“We will continue to make significant investments in CyberCX New Zealand and grow our local presence as we strive to achieve the company’s purpose, which is to protect the communities we serve,” Paitaridis added.

Newly appointed CEO of CyberCX New Zealand, Brett Moore, said “I’m proud of what Insomnia Security has achieved over the past decade and our strong reputation in security, testing and assurance – that legacy will now live on as part of CyberCX and expand as we invest and grow in New Zealand.”

As part of the Insomnia merger with CyberCX, recognised cyber security leaders Adam Boileau and Mark Piper will be elevated to key leadership roles and continue to deliver the world-class cyber security services for which Insomnia is renowned.

“Our ability to attract top talent, such as industry leaders Mike Seddon, Kyle Gibson and Michael Weinstock adds further depth to our expertise and demonstrates our formidable cyber security credentials,” Moore said.

“The threat environment is intensifying and increasingly complex. We have a clear mission to protect our communities and that is exactly what we’re doing in Wellington, Christchurch, Auckland and across New Zealand” Moore added.

As part of the new leadership structure, Grant Smith will transition from the role of CEO CyberCX New Zealand to take up a leadership role on the CyberCX New Zealand Board.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved thus far in New Zealand. It’s exciting to see CyberCX continue to grow and scale, attracting the best talent and forging new ground as the market leader in servicing the cyber needs of our clients,” Smith said.

CyberCX now employs more than 900 cyber security professionals across 20 locations, establishing itself as the largest trans-Tasman cyber security organisation with strong local presence and deep expertise. CyberCX’s scale extends globally across the Five-Eyes security alliance nations as it expands its operations in the UK and US.

