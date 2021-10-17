Counties Manukau: Homicide investigation launched

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Counties Manukau Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man

with critical injuries arrived at Middlemore Hospital in a private vehicle

just before 8.30pm last night.

The man died shortly after arriving at hospital.

An investigation is underway including the examination of the vehicle he was

taken to hospital in.

Police are working through the notification process to ensure whānau are

advised.

Initial indications are the man may have been with others in Māngere just

before 7pm.

There will be a Police presence in Māngere today as investigators speak with

people who may have witnessed anything of significance to the inquiry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file

number 211016/7357.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

