Counties Manukau: Homicide investigation launched
Counties Manukau Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man
with critical injuries arrived at Middlemore Hospital in a private vehicle
just before 8.30pm last night.
The man died shortly after arriving at hospital.
An investigation is underway including the examination of the vehicle he was
taken to hospital in.
Police are working through the notification process to ensure whānau are
advised.
Initial indications are the man may have been with others in Māngere just
before 7pm.
There will be a Police presence in Māngere today as investigators speak with
people who may have witnessed anything of significance to the inquiry.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file
number 211016/7357.
Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
