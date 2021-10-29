Compliance Update – 29 October

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland and parts of Waikato compliance update:

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 45 people have been charged with a total

of 49 offences in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato, as

at 5pm yesterday (Thursday 28 October 2021).

Of these, 35 were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 10 were for

Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, two were for

Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer, one was for Failing

to Stop (COVID-19 related) and one was a Health Act breach.

In the same time period, 34 people were formally warned.

Police have received a total of 6,191 105-online breach notifications

relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau,

Northland, and parts of the Waikato.

Alert Level 2 compliance update:

Fifty three people have been charged with a total of 58 offences in Alert

Level 2, as at 5pm yesterday (Thursday 28 October 2021).

Of these, 51 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), three for

Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, three for Failing

to Stop (COVID-related), and one is for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs

Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 24 people have been warned – 13 for Failure to

Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and 11 for Failing to Comply

with Order (COVID-19).

One person has received a youth referral for Failing to Comply with Order

(COVID-19).

To date, Police have received a total of 2,624 105-online breach

notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Alert

Level 2.

Checkpoint figures:

As of 11.59pm yesterday, a total of 965,342 vehicles have now been stopped at

the checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, with a

total of 11,439 vehicles having been turned around.

26,999 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 181 of those

vehicles being turned around.

A total of 60 out of 5717 vehicles were turned away at the Northern

checkpoints yesterday, while 121 vehicles out of 21,282 were turned around at

the Southern checkpoints.

As at 11.59pm last night, 59,646 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 1428 of

them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 43 of

those turned around yesterday.

It’s important to remember that travel across an alert level boundary

remains restricted and you will be turned-away if you don’t have the

required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the COVID-19 website.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url