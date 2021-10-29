Auckland Scoop
Compliance Update – 29 October

October 29, 2021Police, PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland and parts of Waikato compliance update:

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 45 people have been charged with a total 
of 49 offences in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato, as 
at 5pm yesterday (Thursday 28 October 2021).

Of these, 35 were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 10 were for 
Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, two were for 
Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer, one was for Failing 
to Stop (COVID-19 related) and one was a Health Act breach.

In the same time period, 34 people were formally warned.

Police have received a total of 6,191 105-online breach notifications 
relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau, 
Northland, and parts of the Waikato.

Alert Level 2 compliance update:

Fifty three people have been charged with a total of 58 offences in Alert 
Level 2, as at 5pm yesterday (Thursday 28 October 2021).

Of these, 51 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), three for 
Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, three for Failing 
to Stop (COVID-related), and one is for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs 
Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 24 people have been warned – 13 for Failure to 
Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction and 11 for Failing to Comply 
with Order (COVID-19).

One person has received a youth referral for Failing to Comply with Order 
(COVID-19).

To date, Police have received a total of 2,624 105-online breach 
notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Alert 
Level 2.

Checkpoint figures:

As of 11.59pm yesterday, a total of 965,342 vehicles have now been stopped at 
the checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, with a 
total of 11,439 vehicles having been turned around.

26,999 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 181 of those 
vehicles being turned around.

A total of 60 out of 5717 vehicles were turned away at the Northern 
checkpoints yesterday, while 121 vehicles out of 21,282 were turned around at 
the Southern checkpoints.

As at 11.59pm last night, 59,646 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 1428 of 
them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 43 of 
those turned around yesterday.

It’s important to remember that travel across an alert level boundary 
remains restricted and you will be turned-away if you don’t have the 
required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the COVID-19 website.

