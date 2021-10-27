Compliance Report Update – 27 October

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland and part of Waikato compliance update:

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 43 people have been charged with a total

of 46 offences in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato, as

at 5pm yesterday (Tuesday 26 October 2021).

Of these, 33 were for failing to comply with order (COVID-19), nine were for

failure to comply with direction/prohibition/restriction, two were for

assaults/threatens/hinders/obstructs enforcement officer, one was a Health

Act breach and one was for failing to stop (COVID-19 related) .

In the same time period, 33 people were formally warned.

Police have received a total of 6,036 105-online breach notifications

relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau,

Northland, and parts of the Waikato.

Checkpoint figures:

As of 11.59pm yesterday, a total of 911,869 vehicles have now been stopped at

the checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, with a

total of 10,998 vehicles having been turned around.

25,438 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 172 of those

vehicles being turned around.

A total of 63 out of 5427 vehicles were turned away at the Northern

checkpoints yesterday, while 109 vehicles out of 20,011 were turned around at

the Southern checkpoints.

As at 11.59pm last night, 56,671 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 1368 of

them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 20 of

those turned around yesterday.

It’s important to remember that travel across an Alert Level Boundary

remains restricted and you will be turned-away if you don’t have the

required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the Covid-19 website.

