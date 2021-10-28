Clean Energy Upgrade For Public Sector

Press Release – New Zealand Government

More state sector organisations will be supported to switch to clean energy as part the Government’s plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025.

The Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw has allocated another $13.2 million from the Government’s $220 million State Sector Decarbonisation Fund to purchase electric vehicles and replace coal boilers with cleaner alternatives.

The fund has now supported state sector organisations across Aotearoa to purchase nearly 600 electric vehicles and replace more than 100 coal boilers.

“Our Government has been putting tens of millions of dollars into clean energy projects in public organisations across Aotearoa, helping to create jobs and support our recovery from COVID-19.

“The projects I am announcing today build on this and will help progress the transition to a carbon neutral public sector by 2025,” James Shaw said.

The clean energy projects that will be supported by today’s funding announcement include:

· Adding another 127 electric vehicles to the state sector fleet

· Upgrading universities and other public organisations to run on clean, climate-friendly energy

“Over the last four years we have laid the foundations for a prosperous, low-emission future of Aotearoa. This includes the passing of the Zero Carbon Act and initiatives like the State Sector Decarbonisation Fund which help organisations to make the small but necessary changes that together add up to a better, cleaner future for Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Whether it’s a local school, a university, or a hospital, most New Zealanders want to be able to access the public services they need in warm, energy efficient buildings powered by clean energy. They also want to know that our essential public sector workers can get around for their jobs using electric vehicles.

“Because of today’s announcement I am confident that this future is closer within reach than ever before,” James Shaw said.

Further information

The full list of projects announced today are:

Southland

· $2.8 million for the Department of Corrections to replace a coal boiler with a wood pellet boiler at Invercargill Prison. The Department of Corrections will invest $1.213 million from its own budget. EECA estimates this will reduce carbon emissions by around 8,742 tonnes over ten years (around 874.2 tonnes per annum on average over ten years).

· $30,000 for Southern DHB to replace a diesel boiler with an electric heat pump solution at the Tokanui Medical Centre, reducing carbon emissions by an estimated 83 tonnes over ten years (around 8.3 tonnes per annum on average over ten years). Southern DHB will invest $45,000 from its own budget.

Canterbury

· $2.16 million for University of Canterbury to expand the scope of an existing boiler project at its Ilam campus, completely eliminating coal use at the site and reducing carbon emissions by a further 20,000 tonnes over ten years (around 2,000 tonnes per annum on average over ten years). University of Canterbury will invest a further $3.240 million from its own budget. This is an expansion of a project announced in July last year ($6.24 million) to replace a coal boiler with a biomass boiler.

· $204,000 for Canterbury DHB to install efficient lighting at Christchurch Women’s Hospital, reducing carbon emissions by around 340 tonnes over ten years (around 34 tonnes per annum on average over ten years). Canterbury DHB will invest $204,000 in this project.

· $198,000 for Lincoln University to install efficient lighting on campus, reducing carbon emissions by around 430 tonnes over ten years (around 43 tonnes per annum on average over ten years). Lincoln University will invest $298,000 from its own budget.

Otago

· $224,000 for University of Otago to replace a coal boiler with a wood pellet boiler at its residential college Arana College, reducing carbon emissions by an estimated 7,175 tonnes over ten years (around 717.5 tonnes per annum on average over ten years). University of Otago will invest $337,000 from its own budget.

Nelson/Marlborough

· $67,000 million for Nelson Marlborough DHB to install efficient lighting at Wairau Hospital in Blenheim, reducing carbon emissions by around 254 tonnes over ten years (around 25.4 tonnes per annum on average over ten years). Nelson Marlborough DHB will invest $100,000 from its own budget.

Wellington

· $1.096 million for Capital & Coast DHB to install efficient lighting across Capital & Coast DHB sites, reducing carbon emissions by an estimated 1,900 tonnes over ten years (around 190 tonnes per annum on average over ten years). Capital & Coast DHB will invest $1.644 million from its own budget.

· $1.553 million for the Ministry for Primary Industries to purchase 52 electric vehicles and charging infrastructure. The Ministry of Primary Industries will invest $1.707 million from its own budget. EECA estimates this will reduce carbon emissions by around 1,001 tonnes over ten years (around 100.1 tonnes per annum on average over ten years).

Taranaki

· $105,000 for Western Institute of Technology to purchase three electric vehicles and install charging infrastructure, reducing carbon emissions by around 101 tonnes over ten years (around 10.1 tonnes per annum on average over ten years). Western Institute of Technology will invest $137,000 from its own budget.

Waikato

· $138,000 for Waikato Institute of Technology (Wintec) to install efficient lighting on campus. Wintec will invest $208,000 from its own budget. EECA estimates this will reduce carbon emissions by around 319 tonnes over ten years (around 31.9 tonnes per annum on average over ten years).

· $100,000 for University of Waikato to replace a chiller on campus with a low emissions alternative, reducing carbon emissions by an estimated 170 tonnes over ten years (around 17 tonnes per annum on average over ten years). Western Institute of Technology will invest $120,000 from its own budget.

· $154,000 for University of Waikato to install efficient lighting on campus, reducing carbon emissions by around 170 tonnes over ten years (around 17 tonnes per annum on average over ten years). The University of Waikato will invest $154,000 from its own budget.

· $120,000 for Waikato DHB to install efficient lighting at Waikato Hospital’s Meade Clinical Centre, reducing carbon emissions by around 330 tonnes over ten years (around 33 tonnes per annum on average over ten years). Waikato DHB will invest $180,000 from its own budget.

Auckland

· $2.031 million for Auckland DHB to transition Building A32 at its Grafton campus to LED lighting. EECA estimates the project will reduce carbon emissions by around 4,813 tonnes over ten years (around 481.3 tonnes per annum on average over ten years).

· $1.866 million for Waitemata DHB to purchase 72 electric vehicles and install charging infrastructure, reducing carbon emissions by around 1,251 tonnes over ten years (around 125.1 tonnes per annum on average over ten years). Waitemata DHB will invest $1.866 million from its own budget.

· $366,000 for Counties Manukau DHB to replace a chiller with a low emissions alternative at Manukau Health Park, reducing carbon emissions by around 3,991 tonnes over ten years (around 399.1 tonnes per annum on average over ten years). Counties Manukau DHB will invest $549,000 from its own budget.

