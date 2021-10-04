Business Should Be A Partner To Change Not A Victim

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

As Cabinet decides today on a pathway to progressively release Auckland and the rest of the country from crippling restrictions, business, health practitioners and others on the front line have been excluded from the conversation that is dominated by bureaucrats and government health and science modellers and academics.

“Business should be part of the conversation as trusted partners not left to become victims,” says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett.

“If we are all in this together then the rules should apply to all. If there is a rush to get to 90 per cent vaccination of the population to prevent lockdowns, then what is government doing to make sure its own employees comply with that? Why is a truck driver able to cross regional borders and drive around the country without being vaccinated? And how can Brian Tamaki give Aucklanders doing the right thing the finger by flouting lockdown laws?

“Government needs to sharpen up and play fair. There is an urgent need to shore up their social licence and start supporting the people who are trying to keep the economy and their workplaces, employees and community safe and healthy by wanting all the stops pulled to get everyone vaccinated fast.”

