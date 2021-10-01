on Biosecurity Awards Finalists Protecting Every Corner Of New Zealand

Press Release – Ministry For Primary Industries

The 2021 Biosecurity Awards finalists named today show the huge effort under way to protect New Zealand from pests and diseases.

The 24 finalists named out of a record number of 90 entries include an iwi partnering with local and central government to eradicate wilding pines from their local taonga, Ruawāhia/Mount Tarawera, and a school on Stewart Island/Rakiura whose efforts are keeping Ulva Island pest free.

Biosecurity efforts have even expanded into space, with Xerra Earth Observation Institute’s leading-edge software which is helping protect Aotearoa from pests via international shipping.

Judging panel chairman Dr Ed Massey says the finalists represent a diverse range of individuals, teams, businesses, government agencies, research organisations, iwi, schools and community groups.

“Judging so many high calibre entries was no easy feat. We saw applications from so many individuals and groups going above and beyond to protect our taonga (precious natural resources) and ensuring New Zealand’s biosecurity is resilient and effective.”

Acting Deputy Director-General Biosecurity New Zealand Steve Gilbert says the Biosecurity Awards celebrate the outstanding contributions that so many New Zealanders make to safeguard our biosecurity system.

“Now in its fifth year, the Awards recognise and celebrate our biosecurity champions. These are people who are stepping up to do something to protect and preserve our environment, primary industries and way of life.

“Their mahi is fundamental in keeping our biosecurity system strong, and in every corner of the country they are putting in the hard yards to ensure we continue to have a world-leading biosecurity system,” he says.

Award winners will be announced at a dinner in Wellington in February 2022.

The Ministerial award recognising contribution to biosecurity over many years and the Supreme Award winner will also be announced on the night.

New Zealand Biosecurity Awards 2021 Finalists

BioHeritage Challenge Community Award

Pest Free Howick Ward

Eastern Whio Link

Te Roroa – Te Toa Whenua

Māori Award

Ruawāhia/Mount Tarawera Wilding Pine Control Project

Te Roroa – Te Toa Whenua

Manaaki Te Awanui – Kei hea nga Papaka project

Kura (School) Award

Lynmore Primary School, Rotorua – Lynmore Hunga Tiaki

Halfmoon Bay School, Rakiura/Stewart Island

Howick Schools Moth Plant Competition, Tāmaki Makaurau/ Auckland

GIA Industry Award

Auckland Airport – Creation of a biosecurity culture and a team of biosecurity champions to make biosecurity matter

New Zealand Winegrowers – developing biosecurity champions

Xerra Earth Observation Institute – Starboard: Maritime intelligence to help protect Aotearoa from pests via international shipping

Eagle Technology Local and Central Government Award

AsureQuality, Ministry for Primary Industries, Flybusters AntiAnts – National Invasive Ant Surveillance programme

Bay of Plenty Regional Council Marine Biosecurity team

Northland Regional Council – Project Pest Control

Bio-Protection Aotearoa Science Award

Scion – Innovation and communication in forest biosecurity

Cawthron Institute – Aquatic Animal Health Research Programme

DairyNZ – Dairy Biosecurity Risk Identification and Evaluation Framework (DBRiEF)

Mondiale VGL Innovation Award

Xerra Earth Observation Institute – Starboard: Maritime intelligence to help protect Aotearoa from pests via international shipping

Cawthron Institute – Aquatic Animal Health Research Programme

Bay of Plenty Regional Council – GeoPest

AsureQuality Emerging Leader Award

Ethan McCormick – Pest Free Howick Ward and Friends of Mangemangeroa

Patrick Cahill – Cawthron Institute

Kate Heaphy – Boffa Miskell Ltd

Further details about award finalists is also available on the Ko Tātou This Is Us website

