Australia’s Queen Of Comedy Celeste Barber Announces Three Date NZ Tour For May 2022

Press Release – TEG Dainty

Australia’s Queen of Comedy Celeste Barber is bored of being stuck at home and you best believe she’s ready to hit the road again.

Celeste’s brand new tour Fine, Thanks presented by TEG DAINTY and Michael Cassel Group, is headed to New Zealand for three theatre shows in May 2022 and will be her second visit to NZ shores since she sold out her Challenged Accepted shows in 2019.

With COVID-safe shows in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland, Celeste is itching to earn back those frequent flyer points and restock her dwindling supply of hotel shampoos.

Celeste Barber: Fine, Thanks Tour Dates 2022

Wednesday 18 May Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch

Thursday 19 May The Opera House, Wellington

Saturday 21 May Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Auckland

TICKETING INFORMATION

Celeste will be holding a special pre-sale via her Instagram @celestebarber, so get on the gram to get in early!

Pre-sale tickets will go on-sale today, Wednesday 20 October at 1:00pm local time in each city. Visit: instagram.com/celestebarber

Tickets go on-sale Tuesday 26 October at 10am, visit www.celestebarber.com for all ticketing information.

Let’s be honest, Celeste has had nothing but time to write, refine and then re-refine Fine, Thanks.

“I’ve been stuck inside staring at a wall for the best part of two years, so trust me when I say I’m ready to pack a suitcase, reacquaint myself with what the inside of a plane looks like and get back on stage,” Celeste says.

“Everyone in my house is sick to death of listening to me bang on so it’s time to find some new ears to chew off. Plus, mama’s got bills to pay.”

Fine, Thanks explores and exploits everything from celebrity sex toys to why hot girls can’t dance and details the giddy euphoria and brutal devastation of being invited to Coachella – the same year it was cancelled.

Producers Paul Dainty and Michael Cassel are excited about Fine, Thanks helping get the local live comedy industry back on track.

“We could all do with a laugh and Celeste is one of Australia’s most popular performers for a good reason – her personality is infectious,” they said. “And if you’ve only seen her on Instagram, brace yourself for the full Celeste Barber experience in real life.”

After two sold out world tours, Celeste is seizing the opportunity to get to travel to New Zealand again. And there’s plenty to talk about and no one does it quite like her. An acclaimed actor, author, comedian and podcaster, Celeste has carved her own niche on social media, with 8.5 million followers on Instagram and 3.5 million followers on Facebook. She’s subverted the glossy world of Instagram from within, amassing followers who adore her recreations of celebrity and supermodel clips as part of her wildly successful #celestechallengeaccepted posts. She has posted hilarious parodies of everyone from Rihanna to the Kardashians, often getting praised from the stars who made the original video.

Celeste turned Challenge Accepted into a one-woman show that premiered in Sydney in 2017, toured the UK and Europe and enjoyed three sell-out seasons in the US, including being filmed for her first Showtime special. Her 2018 memoir, Challenge Accepted, was shortlisted for the ABIA 2019 Biography Book of the Year. She has a much-loved podcast, is a regular on TV shows around the globe and was Host of the Fire Fight Australia benefit concert in February 2020 that raised over $11 million for bushfire affected communities.

Celeste has also just released her latest kids’ book – Flamingo Celeste Is Not Like The Rest – about not blending in and using your uniqueness to help others. It’s a follow up to Celeste The Giraffe Loves To Laugh.

Get your much-needed fix of fun at Celeste Barber’s Fine, Thanks tour in 2022.

IMPORTANT MESSAGE

DO NOT BUY FROM UNAUTHORISED RESALE SCALPER WEBSITES

YOU RISK BUYING INVALID OR FRAUDULENT TICKETS

For more information visit: www.tegdainty.com | www.instagram.com/celestebarber | www.facebook.com/celestebarber

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url