Auckland’s Population Falls For The First Time

October 22, 2021Politics, PressRelease, Supercity

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, New Zealand’s population growth slowed down with Auckland recording a population decline for the first time ever, Stats NZ said today.

“New Zealand saw slowing population growth in all regions,” population estimates and projections manager Hamish Slack said.

“COVID-19 international travel restrictions continued to curb population increases from international migration in the June 2021 year.”

