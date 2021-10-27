Auckland Climate Festival: Week Two Highlights

Press Release – Auckland Climate Festival

The inaugural Auckland Climate Festival has delivered an exceptional array of events throughout its two weeks to date, and the third and final week promises to be the biggest, most diverse yet.

Auckland Climate Festival’s programme of virtual events has engaged thousands of participants from Auckland and around the world. Week Two’s programme was a week of climate leadership and industry-focussed events.

Highlights include ‘Climate Leadership in Tāmaki Makaurau’ hosted by MRCagney. The session entailed a keynote address by Jenny Cooper QC followed by an inspiring panel kōrero. The discussion covered the benefits of positive action and festival optimism, as well as the requirement for strong, clear leadership.

“We need leadership from the top to set clear goals and a common vision. But we also need leadership across all sectors and levels of decision making to ensure that the vision is translated into effective action,” Cooper said.

Other highlights included ‘The financing of a Net Zero Future with Hon. James Shaw and Richard Curtis’ organised by Mindful Money; Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei’s event ‘Kai Sovereignty: Lowering your carbon footprint through local kai’, where the online panel discussed home-growing of food as a human right; and ‘Business Activism’ by Social Enterprise Auckland and Impact Hub Waikato, where four activist entrepreneurs spoke about reshaping business.

Various events have given climate action new-comers basic knowledge of climate concepts, while other businesses and organisations have shared deep-dive industry-specific events that further enhance pre-engaged audience understanding.

Auckland Climate Festival is an open platform for climate leaders to engage with communities, the private sector, government, youth and Māori across the Tāmaki region as a coordinated response to the climate emergency. The festival will take place 12 – 31 October 2021.

Running for the first time this year, Aucklanders will engage in climate action through attending a diverse range of more than 65 virtual events.

