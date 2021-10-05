Auckland At ‘Alert Level Hotel California’

Press Release – Dairy and Business Owners Group

Hospitality and retail businesses remain gutted by yesterday’s decision to keep Auckland in a never-ending Alert Level 3 with the added uncertainty of ‘Steps.’

“For Auckland businesses, my own included, that decision represents ‘Alert Level Hotel California.’ We have been checked in to Level-3 and may never leave,” says Sunny Kaushal, Chair of the Dairy and Business Owners’ Group.

“What we needed was a date but all we got instead was more week-by-week uncertainty.

“If schools can go back on 18 October, something you can bank the house on, why can’t hospitality businesses reopen? There’s going to be a lot more kids in close proximity than what you’d get seated in a cafe or in retail shops.

“These arbitrary steps are a public relations bandaid. Something the removal of hospitality caps south of Hamilton underscores like a kick in the guts. It is positive for those businesses, don’t get me wrong, but it reminds us that Auckland businesses and our staff are second-class citizens.

“So what can government do to show they are listening? First, they must move Alert Level/Step decisions to Sunday making all future announcements that day and not end of play Monday. If we ever drop down a step, a Sunday decision would give us a whole extra day to get rosters and staff, food prep/stock done and systems set up.

“We also want the Resurgence Support Payment moved to weekly payment for businesses unable to open under Alert Level 3 Steps 1 and 2.

Owner-operated retail and hospitality businesses are dying in Auckland. It has already killed Euro in recent days at just 22 and we need support now to stop others from sadly following them.

“We also need government and Auckland Council to push pause on any new policy that makes it difficult for us to do business. We just need a fair go because this has been one small step for government and a giant leap backward for retail and hospitality,” Mr Kaushal said.

