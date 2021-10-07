APEC CEO Summit Embraces And Connects The Asia Pacific Region Virtually

Press Release – APEC

Event harnesses innovative Microsoft technology to connect with the world

Satellite events around New Zealand and the APEC region to connect participants

Summit to be streamed “as live” using a full broadcast platform to 21 APEC economies

First look at striking, immersive and interactive stage design

The APEC CEO Summit, one of the world’s premier business and government events in 2021, will use innovative broadcast technology, satellite events and an impressive, interactive set and staging to virtually connect audiences across 21 APEC economies from the Aotea Centre in Auckland, New Zealand, on 11-12 November (NZT).

APEC CEO Summit Chair Barbara Chapman has announced plans to adapt to a fully virtual Summit to provide an “as-live” experience to thousands of attendees across multiple time zones.

“We are excited about the possibilities that our virtual APEC CEO Summit creates,” says Ms Chapman. “This is a great opportunity for New Zealand businesses to connect with business, thought and political leaders across the Asia Pacific region, joining with delegates from all of the APEC economies.”

Ms Chapman says while a hybrid event had been planned for New Zealand-based attendees, the fully virtual Summit will allow all participants to share the same platform and interaction opportunities, regardless of their location.

“We would have been thrilled to have a full theatre with delegates from around the world, but COVID has encouraged us to step up to a fully digital challenge. This virtual APEC CEO Summit is inclusive, ensuring that all of our delegates have the same experience whether they are in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, China, Japan, Canada or any one of the 21 APEC economies” she says.

Alongside a number of APEC leaders invited to present, keynote speakers announced so far include former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, public relations trailblazer Richard Edelman, social psychologist and best-selling author Professor Jonathan Haidt, environmental champion Dr David Suzuki, digital media leader and expert Amber Mac and entrepreneurial business leader Tony Fernandes. More speakers and panellists will be announced in the coming weeks.

APEC CEO Summit organisers are working with business networks within New Zealand and internationally to encourage and connect satellite events for Summit attendees to discuss the content and where possible, facilitate networking opportunities and business connections.

Harnessing technology from Premier Partner Microsoft and a full, international broadcast platform, the APEC CEO Summit 2021 will be streamed “as live” to audiences across three different time zones.

At the heart of this is an impressive stage design, intended to generate interaction and present a bold, New Zealand look and feel to the APEC CEO Summit’s international audience.



APEC CEO Summit Set and Staging Design

APEC CEO Summit Executive Director Jonathan Alver says this will make the Summit unique in the world this year as a virtual event that will bring together world, business and economic leaders into one forum that will connect with people across the Asia Pacific region.

“By harnessing networking technology, clever design and some innovative thinking, we believe this year’s CEO Summit will be compelling and thought-provoking, providing a powerful platform for our world-class line-up of keynote speakers, panellists and world leaders” he says.

This year’s APEC CEO Summit is a virtual gathering of the world’s most powerful CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, prime ministers and presidents of APEC economies. Delegates will attend the Summit online as it is hosted using an immersive stage and the latest digital technologies and broadcast from the Aotea Centre in central Auckland on 11 and 12 November 2021 (NZT).

A first-look at the immersive and interactive, New Zealand-themed stage design for the APEC CEO Summit, being hosted from the Aotea Centre in Auckland, New Zealand (November 11-12 NZT).

The APEC CEO Summit 2021 will focus on five themes:

The state of the world with and post Covid: economic recovery, trade and protectionism.

The Digital Disruption Opportunity: digital transformation, technology and innovation, and the importance of digital equity.

The Primacy of Trust: ESG (environmental, social, governance) – the next focus for business, and business as a force for good.

The Future of Energy: clean technology, renewable energy, and energy transition including hydrogen.

The Sustainability Imperative: sustainable growth, climate change, food sustainability and provenance.

The Summit is being supported by premier partners: PwC (Knowledge Partner), Contact Energy, Fonterra, Microsoft, and Westpac NZ.

About the APEC CEO Summit

The APEC CEO Summit is the most influential meeting of business and government in the Asia Pacific. The forum provides opportunities for governance, chief executives and world business leaders to engage with each other and with the leaders of the APEC economies. Each year, the CEO Summit draws the region’s business leaders, intellectuals, and media personalities for interactive discussions with APEC Leaders on key trade and economic issues facing the Asia-Pacific. The summit in November will address the biggest challenges and opportunities of our time, providing a forum to develop solutions for the region’s future. It will be a virtual event – broadcast live from Auckland, New Zealand to delegates across the Asia-Pacific using an immersive stage and the latest digital technologies, supported by satellite events in selected cities. It will provide a unique opportunity to connect with other business leaders around the region. PwC has retained their long association as Knowledge Partner of the 2021 APEC CEO Summit. They are joined by additional Premier Partners Contact Energy, Fonterra, Microsoft and Westpac NZ. Barbara Chapman is the Chair of the APEC CEO Summit 2021.

