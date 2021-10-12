Alert Level 3 Compliance Update

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Since Alert Level 3 came into place, 19 people have been charged with a total of 20 offences in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato, as at 5pm yesterday (Monday 11 October 2021).

Of these, 15 were for failing to comply with order (COVID-19), 2 were for failure to comply with direction/prohibition/restriction, one was a Health Act breach and two were for assaults/threatens/hinders/obstructs enforcement officer.

In the same time period, 25 people were formally warned.

Police have received a total of 3,480 105-online breach notifications relating to businesses, mass gatherings or people in Tāmaki Makaurau, Northland, and parts of the Waikato.

Checkpoint figures

As of 11.59pm yesterday October 11, a total of 602,968 vehicles have now been stopped at the checkpoints on Auckland’s northern and southern boundaries, with a total of 8320 vehicles having been turned around.

22,460 vehicles were processed at the checkpoints yesterday with 196 of those vehicles being turned around.

A total of 50 out of 4699 vehicles were turned away at the Northern checkpoints yesterday, while 146 vehicles out of 17,761 were turned around at the Southern checkpoints.

As at 11.59pm last night, 31,453 heavy vehicles have been stopped and 1107 of them have been turned around attempting to leave Tāmaki Makaurau, with 96 of those turned around yesterday.

It’s important to remember that travel across an Alert Level Boundary remains restricted and you will be turned-away if you don’t have the required evidence for permitted travel, as outlined on the Covid-19 website

