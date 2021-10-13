Air New Zealand’s 787 ‘Jabaseat’ To Join Super Saturday

Press Release – Air New Zealand



Air New Zealand Jabaseat.

Air New Zealand is transforming a 787 aircraft into a special vaccination clinic to encourage Aucklanders to get vaccinated this Super Saturday.

Bound for ‘destination vaccination’, Aucklanders will be able to board the Jabaseat flight, receive their vaccination and enjoy Air New Zealand’s world-renowned customer service and hospitality. In addition to a behind-the-scenes glimpse of an aircraft hangar, visitors will tour Business Premier, enjoy free inflight snacks and receive a special boarding pass to commemorate the moment.

Air New Zealand Chief Operational Integrity and Safety Officer Captain David Morgan says the airline’s Jabaseat vaccination clinic will provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Aucklanders.

“Vaccinations are key to protecting our communities and opening New Zealand up again. We’re getting ready to reunite families and fly Kiwis to their holiday destinations – but first New Zealand needs to get vaccinated. The more who can get involved with Super Saturday, the better.

“We know Aucklanders have been doing it tough recently and we hope the idea of boarding an international aircraft for the first time in a long while will lift some spirits – while also encouraging people to protect themselves.

“As New Zealand’s national carrier, we’re massive supporters of vaccinations. This latest push follows our mandate for all essential Air New Zealand employees to be vaccinated and recently announcing a no jab, no fly policy for those on our international flights.”

People will board through the front door into Business Premier, where they will receive one dose of the Pfizer vaccine in their arm of choice. They will then move through the cabin into Economy where a snack service will commence. While they wait to disembark after the observation period, Kiwis will be able to enjoy the inflight entertainment and dream about where they’d like to fly next.

Face masks will need to be worn throughout Saturday’s flight and physical distancing will be practiced, ensuring customer and crew safety.

