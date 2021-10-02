ACT Welcomes Labour Back-pedal

Press Release – ACT New Zealand

“The Labour Government has done the right thing by scrapping the Auckland cycle bridge,” says ACT’s Transport spokesperson Simon Court.

“The bridge was always a bad idea, brought about by lobbying from a small but loud minority.

“When ACT revealed in June that the project had a cost benefit ratio of 0.4-0.6, meaning taxpayers would lose 60 cents in every dollar on the project, it was clear the project was untenable.

“Aucklanders were clear they didn’t want this project. They want real solutions that will get them moving.

“If there’s one thing this Government responds to, it’s public pressure. It’s great Transport Minister Michael Wood has listened and been able to admit he’s wrong, even if he has cynically announced this ahead of a two week parliamentary recess to try to avoid questioning and scrutiny.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url