A Muggy Labour Weekend Has Wet Weather In Store

MetService is forecasting some wet and humid weather this Labour Weekend, particularly for the upper North Island.

A Heavy Rain Watch is in force for Northland north and east of Kaikohe until 10pm tonight (Thursday). Today’s rain over northern New Zealand is expected to extend into the Tasman Sea as a low pressure system develops there, then spread onto western regions on Saturday night.

This means that it’s shaping up to be a humid, grey, wet, and blustery Labour Weekend for Auckland and Northland, although a brighter but possibly showery Monday is in store for these areas with lighter winds too. High pressure still has a firm grip further south, making for settled weather until the rain arrives in the west on Saturday night before crossing the country on Sunday.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan comments, “Saturday’s forecast looks like it will the best day in most places this Labour Weekend for those looking to spend some time outdoors. We’re expecting regions east of the Southern Alps to mostly be sheltered from Sunday’s rain, so these places will have the pick of the weekend’s weather.”

Labour Day itself is forecast to be showery for the upper North Island and in the south and west of the South Island, but dry everywhere else.

With northerly winds dragging warm moist air down onto Aotearoa, temperatures are on the warmer side for this time of year, especially overnight.

“Labour Weekend is also the traditional tomato planting time for a summer harvest, so those looking to do some gardening should keep eye on the forecast,” Corrigan remarks.

