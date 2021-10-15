Auckland Scoop
Network

65 Community Cases Of COVID-19; 1 New Case In Managed Isolation; More Than 68,000 Vaccines Administered Yesterday

October 15, 2021Health, PressRelease

Press Release – Ministry of Health

15 October 

There are 65new community cases today. As at 11am, 34 of these cases are linked, 10 are household contacts, and 31 remain unlinked with investigations continuing to help determine their connection tothe currentoutbreak.

Super Saturday 
Vaccination remains our number one protection against COVID-19. We are asking everyone in Aotearoa to either get vaccinated or support someone to get vaccinated as part of Super Saturday – our national day of action for vaccination, tomorrow (16 October 2021).

There will be more than 120 extra vaccination sites open, with many sites operating with extended hours and events and prizes on offer around the regions.

The Covid Vaccination Healthline (0800 28 29 26) will also have extra staff available to answer any vaccine-related questions.

A live Vaxathon will run from midday to 8pm. The event will celebrate the regions with the biggest change in vaccination numbers and will be supported by well-known Kiwis.

Visit the Unite Against Covid Super Saturday webpage for more information.

Cases   
Number of new community cases  65 
Number of new cases identified at the border  One 
Location of new community cases  Auckland (65) 
Location of community cases (total)  Auckland 1,801 (1,170 of whom have recovered); Waikato 37 (2 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered) 
Number of community cases (total)  1,855 (in current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community  30 of yesterday’s 71 cases have exposure events 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious  41 of yesterday’s 71 cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked  34 of today’s 65 cases 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked  31 of today’s 65 cases. 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total)  1,712 (in the current cluster) (107 unlinked from the past 14 days) 
Sub-clusters  Given the number of unlinked cases each day, subclusters are not currently being used in the active management of the outbreak in Auckland. Epidemiological links are being explored during case interviews and whole genome sequencing is being undertaken on all cases, but the focus is on isolating cases and identifying, testing and isolating close contacts. 
Cases in hospital  34 (total): North Shore (3); Middlemore (18); Auckland (12); Palmerston North Hospital (1) 
Cases in ICU or HDU  Six 
Confirmed cases (total)  4,538 since pandemic began 
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)  169 out of 2,723 since 1 Jan 2021 
Contacts   
Number of active contacts being managed (total):  1973 
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)  85% 
Percentage with at least one test result  81% 
Locations of interest   
Locations of interest (total)  428 (as at 10am 15 October) 
Tests   
Number of tests (total)  3,701,367 
Number of tests total (last 24 hours)  27,766 
Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours)  12,888 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days)  22,612 
Testing centres in Auckland  20 
Wastewater   
Wastewater detections 

A second wastewater sample taken from Te Awamutu on Wednesday has tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 was also detected in a composite sample collected from Wellsford on Tuesday. 

COVID-19 vaccine update   
Vaccines administered to date (total)  6,113,819; 1st doses: 3,512,376 (83%); 2nd doses: 2,601,443 (62%) 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total)  68,003; 1st doses: 15,121; 2nd doses: 52,882 
Māori  1st doses: 361,310; 2nd doses: 236,057 
Pacific Peoples  1st doses: 223,947; 2nd doses: 156,831 
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total)  2,214,969: 1st doses: 1,256,071 (88%); 2nd doses: 958,898 (67%) 
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total)  20,970: 1st doses: 3,571, 2nd doses: 17,399 
NZ COVID Tracer   
Registered users (total)  3,299,053 
Poster scans (total)  431,206,310 
Manual diary entries (total)  18,276,853 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday  2,436,412

New case identified at the border

Arrival date  From  Via  Positive test day/reason  Managed isolation/quarantine location 
13 October  Russia  United Arab Emirates  Day 0 / routine  Auckland

Waikato update

Waikato DHB is continuing to carry out regionwide testing, to help rule out any undetected community spread of COVID-19.

There are five community testing centres available across Waikato today, including a pop-up testing centre in Te Awamutu following

a second positive wastewater detection

in the area.

Public health officials have yet to identify anyone who returned to the area from managed isolation and quarantine and could be shedding the virus in the area.

For this reason, anyone in the Te Awamutu area who has symptoms of COVID-19, or have family or household members who are symptomatic, or anyone who travels in and out of the area regularly for work, are urged to get tested as soon as possible.

Anyone who has been at a

location of interest

at the relevant time and is now in Te Awamutu should also get tested.

Location of testing sites in and around Te Awamutu and Waikato are available on the

Healthpoint website

and the

Waikato DHB website

.

There are no new cases to report in Waikato today, with the total number of cases in the region associated with this outbreak remaining at 37. Of these cases, two (who are within the same household) are yet to be linked to another case, with investigations into the source of their infection ongoing.

Results of whole genome sequencing from samples from these two cases reported on Wednesday (13 October) show they are linked to other local cases and the Auckland outbreak. Hamilton residents are encouraged to

keep checking the Ministry’s website

for any locations of interest.

Meanwhile, vaccination rates in Waikato remained high yesterday with 6,502 people receiving a dose – of these, 1,939 were first doses, and a further 4,563 were second doses. There were also around 3,500 swabs taken across the region yesterday.

Next update

The Ministry’s updates over the weekend will be via media releases, unless there are any significant developments.

Alert levels for Northland, Auckland, and the Waikato will be reviewed again on Monday.

At this stage, the next press conference is scheduled for Monday, 18 October.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more