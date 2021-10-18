Auckland Scoop
60 Community Cases Of COVID-19; 5 New Border Cases; 89 Percent Of Aucklanders Complete One Vaccine Dose

October 18, 2021

Press Release – Ministry of Health

18 October 

There are 60 new community cases today; 57 in Auckland and three in the Waikato. As at 10am, 36 of these cases are linked – 18 of which are household contacts – and 24 remain unlinked, with investigations continuing to help determine their connection to the outbreak. 

Cases   
Number of new community cases  60 
Number of new cases identified at the border  Five 
Location of new community cases  Auckland (57) Waikato (3) 
Location of community cases (total)  Auckland 1,943 (1,350 of whom have recovered); Waikato 45 (3 of whom have recovered); Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered) 
Number of community cases (total)  2,005 (in current community outbreak) 
Cases infectious in the community  25 of yesterday’s 51 cases have exposure events 
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious  26 of yesterday’s 51 cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked  36 of today’s 60 cases 
Cases to be epidemiologically linked  24 of today’s 60 cases 
Cases epidemiologically linked (total)  1,841 (in the current cluster) (140 unlinked from the past 14 days) 
Cases in hospital  30 (total): North Shore (5); Middlemore (12); Auckland (13) 
Cases in ICU or HDU  Five 
Confirmed cases (total) *  4,696 since pandemic began 
Historical cases  171 out of 2,881 since 1 Jan 2021 
Contacts   
Number of active contacts being managed (total):  1896 
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)  83% 
Percentage with at least one test result  75% 
Locations of interest   
Locations of interest (total)  455 (as at 10am 18 October) 
Tests   
Number of tests (total)  3,773,075 
Number of tests total (last 24 hours)  20,809 
Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours)  7,490 
Tests rolling average (last 7 days)  24,355 
Testing centres in Auckland  19 
Wastewater   
Wastewater detections  Ongoing detections at most sites across Auckland 
COVID-19 vaccine update   
Vaccines administered to date (total)  6,344,212; 1st doses: 3,572,298 (85%); 2nd doses: 2,271,914 (66%) 
Vaccines administered yesterday (total)  29,661; 1st doses: 6,253 2nd doses: 23,408 
Mâori  1st doses: 376,983 (66%); 2nd doses: 254,631 (45%) 
Pacific Peoples  1st doses: 230,361 (80%); 2nd doses: 170,091 (59%) 
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total)  2,294,199: 1st doses: 1,271,322 (89%); 2nd doses: 1,022,871 (71%) 
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total)  11,259: 1st doses: 2,005; 2nd doses: 9,254 
NZ COVID Tracer   
Registered users (total)  3,305,233 
Poster scans (total)  438,013,153 
Manual diary entries (total)  18,490,337 
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday  2,040,250 
   

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date  From  Via  Positive test day/reason  Managed isolation/quarantine location 
14 October  USA  Direct  Day 0/Routine  Auckland 
14 October  Lebanon  United Arab Emirates  Day 0/Routine  Auckland 
14 October  India  United Arab Emirates  Day 2/Routine  Auckland 
14 October  Greece  To be advised  Day 3/Routine  Auckland 
15 October  United Kingdom  United Arab Emirates  Day 0/Routine  Auckland

*One case reported yesterday has been reclassified as under investigation as a possible historical case and has been removed from the case total.

Northland update

A number of testing sites remain open around Northland today, including at the Three Furlongs Bar and Grill in Kaiwaka – on the boundary between Northland and Auckland. This site will also be open for testing tomorrow.

Auckland update

A staff member at Remuera Gardens retirement village in Auckland has been confirmed as having COVID-19 and was at work whilst infectious.

Public health staff are confident the risk of infection is low but, as a precaution, testing is being arranged for all staff and residents. Both staff and residents at the village have very high vaccination rates.

Public health staff in Auckland are continuing to urge anyone who is moving around Auckland in Level 3 to get a test if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

There are 19 community testing centres available for testing across Auckland today.A full list of sites and opening hours can be found on the

Healthpoint

website.

Mobile surveillance testing of residential facilities is continuing, including emergency housing, transitional housing, boarding houses, motels and community housing providers. So far, testing has been completed at approximately 50 sites.

Waikato update

There are three new cases in Waikato. One is linked to known cases, while interviews and investigations are continuing to determine any link for the other two cases.

Investigations are also continuing to determine the links of two cases reported last week and two cases from yesterday.

Waikato DHB’s

website

and

Healthpoint

have up to date information on community testing centres in the region. Pop up testing sites have opened in Hamilton, Whatawhata (west of Hamilton) and Kihikihi (near Te Awamutu).

Yesterday there were 4,020 tests undertaken in Waikato and almost 1,489 doses of vaccine administered.

