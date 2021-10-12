43 Community Cases Of COVID-19; More Than 69,000 Vaccines Administered Yesterday

Press Release – Ministry of Health

12 October 2021

Cases Number of new community cases* 43 Number of new cases identified at the border ** Three (including one historical) Location of new community cases Auckland (40); Waikato (3) Location of community cases (total) Auckland 1,612 (1,1169 of whom have recovered); Waikato 35; Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered). Number of community cases (total) 1,664 (in current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community 23 of yesterday’s cases have exposure events (66%) Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 12 of yesterday’s cases (34%) Cases epidemiologically linked 24 of today’s 43 cases Cases to be epidemiologically linked 19 of today’s 43 cases. Interviews are ongoing to determine how they’re linked Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1,568 (in the current cluster) (74 unlinked from the past 14 days) Number of sub-clusters 16 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, five are active, one is contained and 10 are dormant.There are 14 epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, five are active, zero are contained and nine are dormant. Cases in hospital 34 (total): North Shore (6); Middlemore (17); Auckland (9); Waikato Base Hospital (1); Palmerston North Hospital (1) Cases in ICU or HDU Five Confirmed cases (total) 4,345 since pandemic began Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 169 out of 2,530 since 1 Jan 2021. One previously reported community case is now reclassified as historical. Contacts Number of active contacts being managed (total): 2,261 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 77% Percentage with at least one test result 75% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 357 (as at 10am 12 October) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,619,154 Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 16,565 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 13,981 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 22,014 Testing centres in Auckland 20 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in the last 24 hours. COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 5,902,104; 1st doses: 3,463,004; 2nd doses: 2,439,100 Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 69,118; 1st doses: 15,107; 2nd doses: 54,011 Mâori 1st doses: 349,760; 2nd doses: 218,901 Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 220,267; 2nd doses: 149,171 Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total) 2,149,995: 1st doses: 1,244,381 (87%); 2nd doses: 905,614 (63%) Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total) 26,102: 1st doses: 4,355; 2nd doses: 21,747 NZ COVID-19 tracer Registered users (total) 3,292,188 Poster scans (total) 423,938,171 Manual diary entries (total) 18,081,628 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,163,409

Cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 29 September ** Russia United Arab Emirates Day 0 / routine Auckland 9 October Ukraine Turkey and Singapore Day 0 / routine Rotorua

Historical cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 24 September ** South Africa Qatar Day 1 / routine Auckland

*The previously reported Bay of Plenty case has been reclassified as not a case and removed from the case count.

**These two cases were first classified last month as under investigation. Following a review of records the cases have now been reclassified as confirmed. These cases have been added to today’s case numbers.

Update on the UN worker from Fiji

The UN worker who was referred and treated here for COVID-19 illness has made an excellent recovery and is being discharged from Middlemore hospital after a total of 76 days in hospital.

Northland testing and vaccination centres

In Northland, there were 3,363 doses of COVID-19 vaccine given yesterday – 1,168 first doses and 2,194 second doses. To date, there have been 111,631 first doses and 80,139 second doses of the vaccine administered.

Today there are five community testing sites and four community vaccination centres operating.

Community testing is available at:

Whangarei – Rock and Roll car park, Pohe Island (9am–4pm)

Whangarei – Kamo, 20 Winger Crescent (9am –4pm)

Dargaville – Dargaville Hospital (9am-4pm)

Kerikeri – 1 Sammaree Place (9am-4pm)

Kaitaia – Kaitaia Hospital, 29 Redan Road (9am-4pm)

Community COVID-19 vaccination centres are operating at:

Kaitaia – The Old Warehouse Building, 11 Matthews Ave (10am-5pm)

Kerikeri – 1 Sammaree Place (10am-5pm))

Whangarei – Northland Events Centre (8am-7.30pm)

Dargaville – 22a Normanby St (10am-2pm)

