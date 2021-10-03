33 Community Cases Of COVID-19; More Than 50,000 Vaccines Administered Yesterday

Press Release – Ministry of Health

Cases  
*Number of new community cases 33
Number of new cases identified at the border Zero
Location of new community cases Auckland (32), Waikato (1)
Location of community cases (total) Auckland (including four cases in Upper Hauraki; all of whom are in the same household) 1,309 (1,061 of whom have recovered); Waikato 2; Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered)
Number of community cases (total) 1,328 (in current community outbreak)
Cases infectious in the community Fourteen of yesterday’s 27 cases have exposure events
Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious Thirteen of yesterday’s 27 cases
Cases epidemiologically linked Eighteen of today’s 33 cases.
Cases to be epidemiologically linked Fifteen of today’s 33 cases. Investigations are continuing to determine a link.
Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1,283 (in the current cluster) (23 unlinked from the past fortnight).
Number of sub-clusters 15 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, six are active, two are contained and seven are dormant. There are 14 epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, five are active, one is contained and eight are dormant.
Cases in hospital 26 (total): North Shore (3); Middlemore (13); Auckland (9); Waikato (1)
Cases in ICU or HDU Three
Confirmed cases (total) 3,995 since pandemic began
Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 163 out of 2,178 since 1 Jan 2021
Contacts  
Number of active contacts being managed (total): 985
Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 80%
Percentage with at least one test result 72%
Locations of interest  
Locations of interest (total) 100 (as at 9am 3 October)
Tests  
Number of tests (total) 3,436,459
Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 16,915
Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 7,880
Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 15,261
Testing centres in Auckland 19
Wastewater  
Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 vaccine update  
Vaccines administered to date (total) 5,319,381; 1st doses: 3,321,136; 2nd doses: 1,998,245
Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 50,067; 1st doses: 12,776; 2nd doses: 37,291
Mâori 1st doses: 322,523; 2nd doses: 175,905
Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 208,390; 2nd doses: 124,358
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total) 1,937,898: 1st doses: 1,203,152 (84%); 2nd doses: 734,746 (51%)
Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total) 21,567: 1st doses: 4,554; 2nd doses: 17,013
NZ COVID-19 tracer  
Registered users (total) 3,267,858
Poster scans (total) 402,783,558
Manual diary entries (total) 17,446,244
Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,593,401

*One case reported publicly today, located in Hamilton East, is not included in today’s figures due to the time of reporting. This case will be included in tomorrow’s data.

