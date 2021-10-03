33 Community Cases Of COVID-19; More Than 50,000 Vaccines Administered Yesterday

Cases

*Number of new community cases 33

Number of new cases identified at the border Zero

Location of new community cases Auckland (32), Waikato (1)

Location of community cases (total) Auckland (including four cases in Upper Hauraki; all of whom are in the same household) 1,309 (1,061 of whom have recovered); Waikato 2; Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered)

Number of community cases (total) 1,328 (in current community outbreak)

Cases infectious in the community Fourteen of yesterday’s 27 cases have exposure events

Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious Thirteen of yesterday’s 27 cases

Cases epidemiologically linked Eighteen of today’s 33 cases.

Cases to be epidemiologically linked Fifteen of today’s 33 cases. Investigations are continuing to determine a link.

Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1,283 (in the current cluster) (23 unlinked from the past fortnight).

Number of sub-clusters 15 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, six are active, two are contained and seven are dormant. There are 14 epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, five are active, one is contained and eight are dormant.

Cases in hospital 26 (total): North Shore (3); Middlemore (13); Auckland (9); Waikato (1)

Cases in ICU or HDU Three

Confirmed cases (total) 3,995 since pandemic began

Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 163 out of 2,178 since 1 Jan 2021

Contacts

Number of active contacts being managed (total): 985

Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 80%

Percentage with at least one test result 72%

Locations of interest

Locations of interest (total) 100 (as at 9am 3 October)

Tests

Number of tests (total) 3,436,459

Number of tests total (last 24 hours) 16,915

Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 7,880

Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 15,261

Testing centres in Auckland 19

Wastewater

Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 vaccine update

Vaccines administered to date (total) 5,319,381; 1st doses: 3,321,136; 2nd doses: 1,998,245

Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 50,067; 1st doses: 12,776; 2nd doses: 37,291

Mâori 1st doses: 322,523; 2nd doses: 175,905

Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 208,390; 2nd doses: 124,358

Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total) 1,937,898: 1st doses: 1,203,152 (84%); 2nd doses: 734,746 (51%)

Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total) 21,567: 1st doses: 4,554; 2nd doses: 17,013

NZ COVID-19 tracer

Registered users (total) 3,267,858

Poster scans (total) 402,783,558

Manual diary entries (total) 17,446,244