29 Community Cases Of COVID-19; Two Border Related Cases In Managed Isolation; Two Million Fully Vaccinated

4 October

Cases Number of new community cases 29 Number of new cases identified at the border Two Location of new community cases * Auckland (28); Waikato (1) Location of community cases (total) Auckland (including four cases in Upper Hauraki; all of whom are in the same household) 1,337 (1,065 of whom have recovered); Waikato 2; Upper Hauraki 1; Wellington 17 (all of whom have recovered) Number of community cases (total) 1,357 (in the current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community 19 (58%) of yesterday’s 33 cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 14 (42%) of yesterday’s 33 cases Cases epidemiologically linked 21 of today’s 29 cases are linked. Cases to be epidemiologically linked 8 of today’s 29 cases. Investigations are continuing to determine a link. Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1,314 (in the current cluster) (21 unlinked from the past fortnight). Number of sub-clusters 15 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, seven are active, one is contained and seven are dormant. There are 14 epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, five are active, one is contained and eight are dormant. Cases in hospital 30 (total): North Shore (3) Middlemore (13); Auckland (13); Waikato (1) Cases in ICU or HDU Five Confirmed cases (total) 4,025 since pandemic began. Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 163 out of 2,208 since 1 Jan 2021 Contacts Number of open contacts being managed (total): 1,184 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 81% Percentage with at least one test result 71% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 138 (as at 10am 4 October) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,450,152 Number of tests processed (total last 24 hours) 13,693 Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours) 7,420 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 16,231 Testing centres in Auckland 21 Wastewater Wastewater detections No unexpected detections in the next 24 hours COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 5,346,591; 1st doses: 3,328,286; 2nd doses: 2,018,305 Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 27,033; 1st doses: 7,041; 2nd doses: 19,992 Māori 501,189; 1st doses: 323,582; 2nd doses: 177,607 Pacific Peoples 335,541; 1st doses: 209,388; 2nd doses: 126,153 Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total) 1,950,883; 1st doses: 1,206,138 (84%); 2nd doses: 744,745 (52%) Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total) 12,923; 1st doses: 2,913; 2nd doses: 10,010 NZ COVID-19 tracer Registered users (total) 3,270,198 Poster scans (total) 404,898,830 Manual diary entries (total) 17,524,579 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,121,669

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 29 September United Kingdom United Arab Emirates Day 3 / routine Auckland 1 October Vanuatu Ship Day 0 / detected at entry In quarantine aboard ship

*Today’s cases

A previously reported border related case, from Saturday, has been reclassified as not a case. They were reported in their home jurisdiction overseas, and the case has now been removed from our total case tally.

North Shore Hospital maternity ward case

Waitematā DHB has advised the Ministry of Health that late yesterday a nominated visitor to North Shore Hospital’s maternity ward tested positive for COVID-19. The baby and the baby’s mother were subsequently tested and the baby has returned a positive result, while the mother was negative.

The mother and baby had been in a single room in hospital – separated from other mothers and babies – for the duration of their care and the positive case visited them twice while potentially infectious. The mother and baby have now been relocated to a COVID-19 appropriate ward and safety protocols are in place.

A small number of staff who have potentially interacted with the visitor have been stood down as a precautionary measure while investigations continue and Waitematā DHB fully assesses the situation to determine if any other actions are required.

The Ministry’s thoughts are with this family at this stressful time.

COVID-19 case at Auckland City Hospital

A person who went to Auckland City Hospital’s Emergency Department yesterday and was admitted to intensive care for non-COVID-19 reasons, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Auckland DHB is working at pace with the Auckland Regional Public Health Service to investigate this case and identify any potential contacts.

The patient was separated appropriately on arrival at the ED as being at risk for COVID-19 and staff were wearing appropriate PPE including N95 masks. They had also previously visited the ED and returned a negative test on Saturday, so it is believed the infection has been identified early.

Auckland DHB advice is that patients and whānau who have been at Auckland City Hospital and in the ED do not need to take action unless they are contacted by public health officials.

Waikato, Palmerston North cases update

Overnight three household contacts of the Raglan case tested positive for COVID-19 – one of which is a newly identified household contact living on the property – and all have now been moved to an Auckland quarantine facility. These will be officially recorded in tomorrow’s case numbers.

Meanwhile, initial tests from all four close contacts associated with worksites of the Auckland-based truck driver, who is isolating in Palmerston North, have returned initial negative results.

Testing in Waikato

Waikato DHB advises there has been a strong response to calls for people in Hamilton with symptoms to get tested.

Yesterday, more than 600 swabs were taken across the testing centres at Founders and Claudelands in Hamilton, and around 150 swabs were taken at the pop-up testing site in Raglan.

It is important that testing facilities are available for priority groups, to help us determine whether there has been any undetected community spread of the virus.

So, if you are experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms, are following guidance relating to a

location of interest

, or have been directed by Healthline or your GP, please seek a test immediately.

Waikato DHB advises there is high demand at our community testing centres in Hamilton and Raglan. It is encouraging to see the local community taking care and seeking a test, but if you do not match the above criteria, please call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or your GP for guidance before seeking a test.

Testing is available at a range of dedicated sites, including Founders Theatre (8am – 4.30pm), Claudelands Event Centre (8am – 8pm), Raglan Rugby Grounds (10am – 4.30pm), as well as GPs and designated GP practices (which do not require you to be enrolled as patient).

For COVID-19 testing locations nationwide, visit the

Healthpoint website

, which will include details of a new pop up testing site in Huntly, which is expected to be open from this afternoon.

The Ministry also urges people to

regularly check the locations of interest

on the Ministry’s website, which provides specific guidance for each location.

Anyone who is not symptomatic and has not visited a location of interest, does not need to get tested at this point.

Vaccinations remain steady, with more than 3,000 (3,082) vaccinations administered across the Waikato Region in the past 24 hours.

Around 426,925 vaccinations have been delivered across the Waikato region to date – that’s 264,224 first doses and 162,701 second doses. Around 71% of the region’s eligible population have had their first dose, and 42% are fully vaccinated

If you haven’t already been vaccinated, now is a good time. Please don’t put it off.

Whole genomic sequencing

Whole genome sequencing for the Raglan case and the Hamilton case have both been completed confirming both cases are linked and both cases are also linked to one of the sub clusters in Auckland.

For the Auckland based truck driver, currently in isolation in Palmerston North, whole genome sequencing is expected later today.

*Wastewater testing

There are no unexpected wastewater detections to report.

The virus that causes COVID-19 was not detected in wastewater samples taken from 14 Waikato sites between 23-30 September, which includes sampling in Hamilton which did not detect COVID-19 in samples taken on September 28 and 29.

Wastewater sample collection has been arranged from locations within the Waikato and Manawatū-Whanganui regions. This includes Raglan, Huntly, Te Kauwhata, Ngaruawahia, Feilding, Hunterville, Tooroa, Putaruru, Hamilton and Palmerston North.

Results of these are expected over the coming days, however the timing of the results depends on various factors including the sample arrival times and need to re-run tests.

Alert Level 3 boundary exemptions

With the change to alert levels in parts of Waikato, the Ministry will be processing personal travel exemptions from 7 o’clock tomorrow morning, in the same way we have been processing applications for Auckland personal travel exemptions

The criteria for personal travel exemptions into or out of the Waikato Alert Level 3 region will be the same as they currently are for the separate Auckland Alert Level region.

Two million second doses of vaccine

Today we’ve passed the two million mark for second doses of vaccine administered (2,018, 305). This is a really pleasing milestone and we want to reiterate our thanks to everyone who has so far had either their first, or final vaccination. Vaccination continues to be one of our strongest defences against COVID-19.

