29 Community Cases Of COVID-19; More Than 70,000 Vaccines Doses Administered Yesterday
|Cases
|Number of new community cases*
|29
|Number of new cases identified at the border
|Two
|Location of new community cases
|Auckland (24); Waikato (5)
|Location of community cases (total)
|Auckland (including six cases in Upper Hauraki) 1,409 (1,068 recovered); Waikato 22 (all active); Wellington 17 (all recovered)
|Number of community cases (total)
|1,448 (in the current community outbreak)
|Cases infectious in the community
|28 of yesterday’s 39 cases have exposure events
|Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious
|11 of yesterday’s 39 cases
|Cases epidemiologically linked
|22 of today’s 29 cases are linked
|Cases to be epidemiologically linked
|Seven of today’s 29 cases. Investigations are continuing to determine a link.
|Cases epidemiologically linked (total)
|1,403 (in the current cluster) (23 unlinked from the past fortnight).
|Number of sub-clusters
|15 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, five are active, two are contained and eight are dormant. There are 14 epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, five are active, one is contained and eight are dormant.
|Cases in hospital
|23 (total): Middlemore (11); Auckland (11); Waikato (1)
|Cases in ICU or HDU
|Four
|Confirmed cases (total)
|4,122 since pandemic began.
|Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total)
|166 out of 2,306 since 1 Jan 2021
|Contacts
|Number of open contacts being managed (total):
|1,451
|Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)
|80%
|Percentage with at least one test result
|73%
|Locations of interest
|Locations of interest (total)
|181 (as at 10am 5 October)
|Tests
|Number of tests (total)
|3,513,156
|Number of tests processed (total last 24 hours)
|23,387
|Number of tests taken in Auckland (last 24 hours)
|12,757
|Tests rolling average (last 7 days)
|19,242
|Testing centres in Auckland
|22
|Wastewater
|Wastewater detections **
|No unexpected detections in the past 24 hours
|COVID-19 vaccine update
|Vaccines administered to date (total)
|5,538,151; 1st doses: 3,380,704 2nd doses: 2,157,447
|Vaccines administered yesterday (total)
|70,198; 1st doses: 18,847; 2nd doses: 51,351
|Mâori
|1st doses: 332,741 2nd doses: 191,873
|Pacific Peoples
|1st doses: 213,613; 2nd doses: 133,715
|Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total)
|2,017,859 1st doses: 1,222,281 (85%); 2nd doses: 795,578 (56%)
|Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total)
|23,816; 1st doses: 5,532 2nd doses: 18,284
|NZ COVID-19 tracer
|Registered users (total)
|3,278,973
|Poster scans (total)
|412,144,400
|Manual diary entries (total)
|17,733,962
|Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday
|2,463,776
New cases identified at the border
|Arrival date
|From
|Via
|Positive test day/reason
|Managed isolation/quarantine location
|29 September
|United Kingdom
|United Arab Emirates
|Day 6/ contact of a case
|Auckland
|3 October
|Australia
|Direct
|Day 3 / routine
|Auckland
*Today’s cases
One previously confirmed Auckland case has now been reclassified as under investigation and removed from the overall outbreak tally. The recently reported Upper Hauraki case was initially reported as a Waikato case was intended to be included in yesterday’s figures for Auckland as the case is within the Counties Manukau DHB – it will now be included today.
**Wastewater testing
There have been positive COVID-19 detections in wastewater collected from areas where there are known positive cases.
As expected, COVID-19 was detected in samples collected from Raglan on October 4 and 5 and further testing is underway. There was also a positive detection in wastewater samples collected from Palmerston North, where a previously reported case who tested positive for COVID-19 is isolating. Additional testing is underway with results expected tomorrow.
The virus continues to be detected from several sampling sites in Auckland.
Negative results were returned from samples taken in other areas of the Waikato. These were from Hamilton, Huntly, Maramarua, Matangi, Meremere, Ngaruawahia, Putaruru, Taupo, Tauwhare, Te Kauwhata, Te Kowhai and Tokoroa. Samples from Hunterville (in the Rangatikei region) and Feilding (in the Manawatu region) were also negative. Further testing is in progress.
Auckland City Mission
Today the Auckland City Mission has been named as a location of interest after a person who receives services from their city centre site tested positive for COVID-19.
The person visited the centre on the morning of October 4. The risk to the public is thought to be low. The person was outside in a tent for testing and also queued in the open air for a meal pack. Everyone who visits the Mission is required to wear a mask and stay two metres apart.
Many visitors to the Mission are vulnerable and have complex needs and staff are working with Auckland Regional Public Health Service to ensure the safety and well-being of its clients and visitors. The Mission team is contacting as many people who receive services at the site as they can to encourage the uptake of testing and to check on their health status. Staff at the Mission also undertake regular surveillance testing.
Waikato testing and vaccination
Yesterday in Waikato, 6480 COVID-19 swabs were taken throughout the region, and 7976 vaccinations were given. To date, 72.3 percent of the eligible Waikato population have had their first dose and 45.5 percent are fully vaccinated.
Pop-up testing and vaccinations begin today in the Kawhia area. There is testing from today until Saturday at Maketu Marae and mobile vaccinations at Taharoa and Marokopa on Friday.
In Karapiro, pop-up testing continues today at the Mighty River Domain.
Waikato Hospital
Following the exposure event at the Emergency Department at Waikato Hospital that was reported yesterday, all 50 ED staff have returned negative COVID-19 tests, with most cleared to return to work. Of the staff who visited ED at the same time as the case, 30 have returned negative tests and a further 22 tests are still to be processed, with results expected this afternoon.
Auckland suburbs of interest
People with or without symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to get tested if they live in any of the eight suburbs of interest.
Thecurrent suburbs of interestare:
Clover Park
Mângere
Favona
Manurewa
Mount Wellington/Sylvia Park
Henderson
Papakura
Red Beach
In the eight suburbs yesterday there were 2,893 swabs taken. More than 1200 people have been tested in Red Beach in the past two days.
