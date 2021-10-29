29 Community Cases Of COVID-19; More Than 70,000 Vaccines Doses Administered Yesterday

Press Release – Ministry of Health

Cases Number of new community cases* 29 Number of new cases identified at the border Two Location of new community cases Auckland (24); Waikato (5) Location of community cases (total) Auckland (including six cases in Upper Hauraki) 1,409 (1,068 recovered); Waikato 22 (all active); Wellington 17 (all recovered) Number of community cases (total) 1,448 (in the current community outbreak) Cases infectious in the community 28 of yesterday’s 39 cases have exposure events Cases in isolation throughout the period they were infectious 11 of yesterday’s 39 cases Cases epidemiologically linked 22 of today’s 29 cases are linked Cases to be epidemiologically linked Seven of today’s 29 cases. Investigations are continuing to determine a link. Cases epidemiologically linked (total) 1,403 (in the current cluster) (23 unlinked from the past fortnight). Number of sub-clusters 15 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, five are active, two are contained and eight are dormant. There are 14 epidemiologically unlinked subclusters. Of these, five are active, one is contained and eight are dormant. Cases in hospital 23 (total): Middlemore (11); Auckland (11); Waikato (1) Cases in ICU or HDU Four Confirmed cases (total) 4,122 since pandemic began. Historical cases, since 1 Jan 2021 (total) 166 out of 2,306 since 1 Jan 2021 Contacts Number of open contacts being managed (total): 1,451 Percentage who have received an outbound call from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements) 80% Percentage with at least one test result 73% Locations of interest Locations of interest (total) 181 (as at 10am 5 October) Tests Number of tests (total) 3,513,156 Number of tests processed (total last 24 hours) 23,387 Number of tests taken in Auckland (last 24 hours) 12,757 Tests rolling average (last 7 days) 19,242 Testing centres in Auckland 22 Wastewater Wastewater detections ** No unexpected detections in the past 24 hours COVID-19 vaccine update Vaccines administered to date (total) 5,538,151; 1st doses: 3,380,704 2nd doses: 2,157,447 Vaccines administered yesterday (total) 70,198; 1st doses: 18,847; 2nd doses: 51,351 Mâori 1st doses: 332,741 2nd doses: 191,873 Pacific Peoples 1st doses: 213,613; 2nd doses: 133,715 Vaccines administered to Auckland residents to date (total) 2,017,859 1st doses: 1,222,281 (85%); 2nd doses: 795,578 (56%) Vaccines administered to Auckland residents yesterday (total) 23,816; 1st doses: 5,532 2nd doses: 18,284 NZ COVID-19 tracer Registered users (total) 3,278,973 Poster scans (total) 412,144,400 Manual diary entries (total) 17,733,962 Poster scans in 24 hours to midday yesterday 2,463,776

New cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location 29 September United Kingdom United Arab Emirates Day 6/ contact of a case Auckland 3 October Australia Direct Day 3 / routine Auckland

*Today’s cases

One previously confirmed Auckland case has now been reclassified as under investigation and removed from the overall outbreak tally. The recently reported Upper Hauraki case was initially reported as a Waikato case was intended to be included in yesterday’s figures for Auckland as the case is within the Counties Manukau DHB – it will now be included today.

**Wastewater testing

There have been positive COVID-19 detections in wastewater collected from areas where there are known positive cases.

As expected, COVID-19 was detected in samples collected from Raglan on October 4 and 5 and further testing is underway. There was also a positive detection in wastewater samples collected from Palmerston North, where a previously reported case who tested positive for COVID-19 is isolating. Additional testing is underway with results expected tomorrow.

The virus continues to be detected from several sampling sites in Auckland.

Negative results were returned from samples taken in other areas of the Waikato. These were from Hamilton, Huntly, Maramarua, Matangi, Meremere, Ngaruawahia, Putaruru, Taupo, Tauwhare, Te Kauwhata, Te Kowhai and Tokoroa. Samples from Hunterville (in the Rangatikei region) and Feilding (in the Manawatu region) were also negative. Further testing is in progress.

Auckland City Mission

Today the Auckland City Mission has been named as a location of interest after a person who receives services from their city centre site tested positive for COVID-19.

The person visited the centre on the morning of October 4. The risk to the public is thought to be low. The person was outside in a tent for testing and also queued in the open air for a meal pack. Everyone who visits the Mission is required to wear a mask and stay two metres apart.

Many visitors to the Mission are vulnerable and have complex needs and staff are working with Auckland Regional Public Health Service to ensure the safety and well-being of its clients and visitors. The Mission team is contacting as many people who receive services at the site as they can to encourage the uptake of testing and to check on their health status. Staff at the Mission also undertake regular surveillance testing.

Waikato testing and vaccination

Yesterday in Waikato, 6480 COVID-19 swabs were taken throughout the region, and 7976 vaccinations were given. To date, 72.3 percent of the eligible Waikato population have had their first dose and 45.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

Pop-up testing and vaccinations begin today in the Kawhia area. There is testing from today until Saturday at Maketu Marae and mobile vaccinations at Taharoa and Marokopa on Friday.

In Karapiro, pop-up testing continues today at the Mighty River Domain.

Waikato Hospital

Following the exposure event at the Emergency Department at Waikato Hospital that was reported yesterday, all 50 ED staff have returned negative COVID-19 tests, with most cleared to return to work. Of the staff who visited ED at the same time as the case, 30 have returned negative tests and a further 22 tests are still to be processed, with results expected this afternoon.

Auckland suburbs of interest

People with or without symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to get tested if they live in any of the eight suburbs of interest.

Thecurrent suburbs of interestare:

Clover Park

Mângere

Favona

Manurewa

Mount Wellington/Sylvia Park

Henderson

Papakura

Red Beach

In the eight suburbs yesterday there were 2,893 swabs taken. More than 1200 people have been tested in Red Beach in the past two days.

